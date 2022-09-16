Paul Walker's Brother Cody Honors Late Actor's Passion for Disaster Relief in New Home Renovation Show

Paul Walker's family are carrying on his legacy in a big way.

The late actor's brother, Cody Walker, and Cody's wife Felicia spoke to PEOPLE about their new show, Fast: Home Rescue, and how it continues the mission that Paul left behind with his nonprofit, Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW).

Paul, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2013, founded ROWW after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. He visited the country in the wake of the event and came face to face with what Cody calls "the disaster after the disaster," the period following catastrophes like fires, tornadoes, earthquakes and hurricanes during which affected communities really need the most help.

"Paul's legacy — and he would say this all the time — was to be good," says Cody. "His mission was to be a good person and help others, and that's certainly what Reach Out WorldWide continues to do to this day."

"It's hard to believe we're coming up on nine years since we lost Paul. And yet his organization is still running strong and still helping people. His legacy is alive and well," he adds.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Premiering on September 17 on The Weather Channel, the show follows Cody, Felicia and their team of ROWW volunteers as they renovate homes that have been destroyed by natural disasters.

With only five days to complete each renovation project, the Walkers and their team don't waste any time.

"After a natural disaster occurs, Team ROWW comes in with the trailer and we get to work," Cody explains. "In the case of a flooded neighborhood, team ROWW will do 'muck outs,' which means removing all of the destroyed, damaged and flooded parts of the home."

Felicia adds that most of the homes they're renovating are ones that ROWW has already done "muck outs" for. "It's really cool to actually get [the families] back into their house, move-in ready. And one hundred percent of the time on this show, that house is way better than it was before," she says.

The series focuses on uninsured or underinsured homeowners in need, and works solely off of donated dollars and materials to get the jobs done.

"A big difference with this show is that the homeowner pays absolutely nothing. The time is donated. The furniture is donated. The construction materials are all donated," Felicia says.

The Weather Channel

Homeowners meet the couple on the first day of the project and don't return until the big reveal, which Cody says is the best part of the show: "Getting to see the look on their faces when they walk into their new space is incredible. It puts a smile on everyone's face."

Along with the time restriction and budget, another challenge that the Walkers faced while filming the show was bringing their two children, Remi, 4, and Colt, 1, along for the ride.

"It's stressful," Felicia says. "We're moving every week. We might be in Kentucky one week and Alabama the next, and then to Louisiana or Texas."

The Weather Channel

While it's overwhelming at times, the couple says they wouldn't have it any other way. Their daughter, Remi, is even learning some important life lessons, according to Cody. "It was really good for her to start understanding that she's very fortunate and that bad things happen to good people. You could just see her little gears in her head turning," he recalls.

Fast: Home Rescue premieres Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Weather Channel.