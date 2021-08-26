Karate Kid's Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio, lived in the home in the Netflix series Cobra Kai along with his wife and kids

Cobra Kai's 6-Bedroom Mansion to Become Airbnb Rental in Georgia After Selling for $2.4M

The mansion featured in Netflix's Cobra Kai is about to become an Airbnb destination.

In the action-packed show, original Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso. After becoming a car dealership owner, Daniel purchased the home in Encino, California, where his wife and children live. The mansion is also home to the Miyagi-Do karate dojo.

The actual six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located in Marietta, Georgia. It was recently sold to an anonymous buyer for $2.4 million with a pending close, PEOPLE confirms.

PEOPLE has also learned that the new owners plan to transform the Cobra Kai mansion into an Airbnb.

The 9,214-square-foot mansion, known as Villa Flora, was originally listed for $2.65 million in April before it went down to $2.4 million in August, according to Realtor.com.

Villa Flora has been home to other famous people in addition to the Karate Kid himself. According to Chad Carrodus with Ansley Real Estate, two former U.S. presidents and legendary golfer Arnold Palmer previously lived at the mansion.

The soon-to-be rental was inspired by a previous owner's trip to the Amalfi Coast and has "environmentally responsible" features such as its lush gardens and sustainable materials.

Production on Cobra Kai's fourth season wrapped in early May and will debut in December on Netflix. Speaking to PEOPLE at the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier this summer, Macchio and William Zabka teased what fans can expect from the new season.

"The stories get deeper, the characters get more complex, [and] the fighting is more awesome," Macchio said at the time. "The left turns, when you think you might be going right, will dazzle."

Zabka added, "Lots of fights, lots of emotion, drama, good '80s music, and a couple beers. There's a lot of people trying to get ahead of the story and trying to figure it out, but it's pretty impossible to do."