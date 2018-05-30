Cobie Smulders just sold her New York City penthouse for — wait for it — $3.1 million!

The How I Met Your Mother star and her husband, SNL alum Taran Killam, have officially unloaded their Manhattan home, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The couple listed the apartment with Jason Walker of Douglas Elliman, and are now parting ways with the cushy property located in The Riverhouse building, where celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyra Banks have also resided.

The couple’s now-former city pad includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private 650-square-foot roof garden. Designed by David Rockwell, the chic spaces also boast 10-foot ceilings, bamboo floors and lots of natural light with views overlooking downtown.

The 40-foot open floor plan living area seamlessly flows between the family room, dining room and kitchen. The cooking zone comes complete with Corian countertops, teak cabinets, Sub-Zero appliances and a laundry closet.

The master suite gets a luxe upgrade thanks to the attached bath with radiant-heat floors and built-in closets. The additional bedrooms — one most likely played host to their 9-year-old daughter, Shaelyn — also have en-suite baths with custom closets.

In addition to the stunning downtown views, the Avengers actress could enjoy the other amenities that the building provides. It’s rated Gold in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards, offering eco-friendly alternatives like filtered water, filtered air and lower energy costs. On-site parking, a fitness center with a yoga studio, 50-foot lap pool, kids’ playroom, billiards room, and media café are also available to residents.

Coming in at just around the asking price — which was $3.195 according to the listing — Smulders and Killam are leaving behind their 1,580 square-foot home on a very good note.