Any Home Can Feel Like a Beachfront Paradise with These Under-$100 Finds from Amazon's Coastal Storefront

There are baskets, bookends, pillows, and more
By Rachel Simon May 16, 2022 11:56 AM
If you've already adopted TikTok's beloved coastal grandmother trend in the way you dress, it's likely you're ready to bring the coastal vibes to your home decor. 

First defined by a TikTok user in March, the trend consists of clothing and decor similar to what you might find in a Nancy Meyers movie, Ina Garten cooking video, or New England beach house. Many people have happily stocked up on outfits that fit trend, and now, Amazon has a coastal style storefront to make the coastal decorating process even easier.

Featuring products like big wicker baskets, cozy white chairs, and plaid blue pillows, Amazon's storefront is full of items perfect for anyone looking to transform their home into something right out of Something's Gotta Give, or someone who just so happens to love neutral colors and beachy decor. 

Below, we've highlighted some of the offerings from Amazon's collection (all under $100), in order to give you a shopping experience with the kind of convenience and ease fitting for the laid-back aesthetic.

Shop Coastal Style Home Decor at Amazon

One of the key aspects of coastal-style living is comfort and ease, which is why this handmade woven pouf might catch your eye. You can use it as an extra seat or ottoman, or even turn it into a serving tray; either way, it'll easily add some of those classic blue and white hues and coastal charm into your space.

For those with storage needs, consider picking up this "sturdy" woven basket that has more than 2,400 perfect ratings and is under $35 right now thanks to a coupon. It's made from cotton and jute rope and stands at 17-inches tall. Shoppers have filled the "quality" basket with everything from blankets and pillows to toys, and agree it makes for a "beautiful" addition.

Want some coastal-inspired art? This eye-catching abstract print comes in a set of two panels and shoppers say it's "elegant" and "absolutely gorgeous" in the living rooms and hallways of their homes. If you want your art to have a truly coastal vibe though, opt for this fun creation from Kate and Laurel, which features a set of blue fish on a bright white background.

To help you narrow down exactly what you should add to your cart, we highlighted some of our favorite picks from Amazon's dedicated coastal style storefront. With a few of these items, your home will be transformed into a cozy, relaxing paradise in no time.

Buy It! GooBloo Large Cotton Rope Woven Basket, $34.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kaf Home Pleated Please Pillow Cover, Set of 2, $17.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Creative Brands Hand-Carved Wood Serving Bowl, $31.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Stonebrier Wrapped Hanging Vintage Mirror, $35.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Stone & Beam Ceramic Geometric Cut-Out Table Lamp, $75.84; amazon.com

Buy It! Decor Therapy Bailey Bead 1-Drawer Accent Table, $78.19; amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Handmade Woven Pouf, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Madison Park Ethereal Modern Abstract Wall Art, $95 (orig. $112.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Brumlow Mills Nautical Rope Ocean Trellis Knot Rug, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Henn & Hart Rattan Table Lamp With Fabric Shade, $68.59 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bellaa Decorative Sperm Whale Bookend, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Kate and Laurel Sylvie Blue Fish Linocut Print, $49.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

