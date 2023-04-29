Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17

People say life is better at the beach, and I'm not here to rebut that statement. If your spring fever is already turning into summer fever, try refreshing your living space with beachy pieces.

Amazon's bustling deals page is teeming with can't-miss sales across all categories, and the home section is full of coastal-inspired furniture and decor. Shoppers can save up to 52 percent on pieces that look like they're straight out of a beach cottage — from seagrass accent chairs and nautical wall hooks to coastal bedding. What's more, so many items are available with fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can turn your living space into an oceanic oasis ASAP. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to enjoy its many perks, like access to Prime Video and Amazon Photos.

To get the ball rolling, we've found the 15 best deals on coastal furniture and decor happening at Amazon right now — and prices start at just $17. But be sure to act fast, since the sale prices aren't guaranteed to last through the weekend!

Best Coastal Furniture and Decor Deals

The best deal we found is on this three-tier storage unit — and it's a whopping 52 percent off right now. Its bright white color and included wicker baskets provide plenty of beachy charm, all while supplying extra storage space (which you can never have too much of!). Plus, its compact design and simple aesthetic make it easy to use in any room, no matter if it's housing blankets and board games in the living room or towels and cosmetics in a bathroom. One reviewer explained that they use it to store "lotions and pool toys" in their beach house.

Buy It! Safavieh 3-Tier Wicker Basket Storage Unit, $133.30 (orig. $276); amazon.com

You'll also find impressive markdowns on a coastal-inspired TV stand — which one shopper called "perfect" for their "beach cottage-themed house" — along with a five-piece outdoor lounge set made from weather-proof and UV-resistant wicker. The latter comes in a slew of colors and is sure to match just about any backyard decor.

Speaking of decor, there's no shortage of deals there either. This sand dollar and starfish tic-tac-toe set will add a pop of nautical flair to any surface you put it on (and provide hours of fun for kids who love the game). For a more subtle coastal touch, try this set of decorative vases in muted beach tones. And for a happy medium, snag this blue glass table lamp with net detailing that makes it look like you fished it right out of the sea. Plenty of shoppers raved about its "beach-themed" aesthetic in their reviews, with one person also sharing how it made their bedroom feel "cozy."

Buy It! Elegant Designs Nautical Netted Glass Table Lamp, $46.74 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

On your way out, don't miss the discounts on other finishing touches, like this teal throw blanket or this set of woven baskets that can hang directly on your wall. Heck, you can even grab a Yankee Candle in the highly rated Pink Sands scent for under $20, which will make your coastal-inspired home feel (and smell!) all the more authentic.

Get a headstart on summer with coastal-inspired furniture and decor that are on sale at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling to see the other gems we found, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer.

Buy It! Nautical Crush Trading Sand Dollar and Starfish Tic-Tac-Toe Set, $24.79 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Martin Svensson Home Nantucket TV Stand, $438.50 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Harbor House Queen Cotton Comforter Set, $137.99 (orig. $164.38); amazon.com

Buy It! Sullivans 3-Piece Vase Set, $32.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NuLoom Thomas Paul Striped Starfish Area Rug, $54.52–$248 (orig. $88–$390); amazon.com

Buy It! Decor Therapy Seagrass Weave Accent Chair, $214.90 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dii Cotton Woven Throw Blanket in Teal, $26.34 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Furinno Simplistic End Table, Set of 2, $32.20 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Jonathan Y Woven Rattan Pendant Light, $79.95 (orig. $138); amazon.com

Buy It! Leveleve 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair and Table Set, $214.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Green Barn Wicker Woven Basket Wall Set, $49.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Deco 79 Metal Anchor Wall Hooks, Set of 4, $40.67 (orig. $43.35); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

