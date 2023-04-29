Lifestyle Home Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17 Save up to 52 percent By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland People say life is better at the beach, and I'm not here to rebut that statement. If your spring fever is already turning into summer fever, try refreshing your living space with beachy pieces. Amazon's bustling deals page is teeming with can't-miss sales across all categories, and the home section is full of coastal-inspired furniture and decor. Shoppers can save up to 52 percent on pieces that look like they're straight out of a beach cottage — from seagrass accent chairs and nautical wall hooks to coastal bedding. What's more, so many items are available with fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can turn your living space into an oceanic oasis ASAP. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to enjoy its many perks, like access to Prime Video and Amazon Photos. To get the ball rolling, we've found the 15 best deals on coastal furniture and decor happening at Amazon right now — and prices start at just $17. But be sure to act fast, since the sale prices aren't guaranteed to last through the weekend! Best Coastal Furniture and Decor Deals Best Deal: Safavieh 3-Tier Wicker Basket Storage Unit, $133.30 (orig. $276) Under $20: Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Martin Svensson Home Nantucket TV Stand, $438.50 (orig. $649.99) NuLoom Thomas Paul Striped Starfish Area Rug, $54.52–$248 (orig. $88–$390) Decor Therapy Seagrass Weave Accent Chair, $214.90 (orig. $309.99) Harbor House Queen Cotton Comforter Set, $137.99 (orig. $164.38) Furinno Simplistic End Table, Set of 2, $32.20 (orig. $65.99) Jonathan Y Woven Rattan Pendant Light, $79.95 (orig. $138) Leveleve 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair and Table Set, $214.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99) Nautical Crush Trading Sand Dollar and Starfish Tic-Tac-Toe Set, $24.79 (orig. $29.97) The best deal we found is on this three-tier storage unit — and it's a whopping 52 percent off right now. Its bright white color and included wicker baskets provide plenty of beachy charm, all while supplying extra storage space (which you can never have too much of!). Plus, its compact design and simple aesthetic make it easy to use in any room, no matter if it's housing blankets and board games in the living room or towels and cosmetics in a bathroom. One reviewer explained that they use it to store "lotions and pool toys" in their beach house. Amazon Buy It! Safavieh 3-Tier Wicker Basket Storage Unit, $133.30 (orig. $276); amazon.com You'll also find impressive markdowns on a coastal-inspired TV stand — which one shopper called "perfect" for their "beach cottage-themed house" — along with a five-piece outdoor lounge set made from weather-proof and UV-resistant wicker. The latter comes in a slew of colors and is sure to match just about any backyard decor. 15 Fun Kitchen Finds That Shoppers Are Loving at Amazon This Month — Starting at $10 Speaking of decor, there's no shortage of deals there either. This sand dollar and starfish tic-tac-toe set will add a pop of nautical flair to any surface you put it on (and provide hours of fun for kids who love the game). For a more subtle coastal touch, try this set of decorative vases in muted beach tones. And for a happy medium, snag this blue glass table lamp with net detailing that makes it look like you fished it right out of the sea. Plenty of shoppers raved about its "beach-themed" aesthetic in their reviews, with one person also sharing how it made their bedroom feel "cozy." Amazon Buy It! Elegant Designs Nautical Netted Glass Table Lamp, $46.74 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com On your way out, don't miss the discounts on other finishing touches, like this teal throw blanket or this set of woven baskets that can hang directly on your wall. Heck, you can even grab a Yankee Candle in the highly rated Pink Sands scent for under $20, which will make your coastal-inspired home feel (and smell!) all the more authentic. Get a headstart on summer with coastal-inspired furniture and decor that are on sale at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling to see the other gems we found, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer. Amazon Buy It! Nautical Crush Trading Sand Dollar and Starfish Tic-Tac-Toe Set, $24.79 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Martin Svensson Home Nantucket TV Stand, $438.50 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Harbor House Queen Cotton Comforter Set, $137.99 (orig. $164.38); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sullivans 3-Piece Vase Set, $32.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! NuLoom Thomas Paul Striped Starfish Area Rug, $54.52–$248 (orig. $88–$390); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Decor Therapy Seagrass Weave Accent Chair, $214.90 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dii Cotton Woven Throw Blanket in Teal, $26.34 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Furinno Simplistic End Table, Set of 2, $32.20 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Jonathan Y Woven Rattan Pendant Light, $79.95 (orig. $138); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Leveleve 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair and Table Set, $214.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Green Barn Wicker Woven Basket Wall Set, $49.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Deco 79 Metal Anchor Wall Hooks, Set of 4, $40.67 (orig. $43.35); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 