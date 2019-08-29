Image zoom

For the first time ever, the Clue mansion is getting a renovation!

The classic murder mystery board game, which debuted in 1949, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and Hasbro is letting fans in on the celebration by having them make a big decision about the mansion.

The toy company has teamed up with home remodeling and design site Houzz to inspire ideas for a new room where Mr. Boddy’s murderer could be hiding.

Currently the board game contains nine different locations throughout the house —the Kitchen, Ballroom, Conservatory, Billiard Room, Library, Study, Hall, Lounge and Dining Room, giving players over 324 different possibilities to solve the crime.

The remodel will replace The Hall in the Tudor Manor, and fans will have the opportunity to choose from new room options including a guest room, bathroom, drawing room or a revamp of the original hall.

From now through Sept. 9, fans can vote online based on the following popular home design photos from Houzz.

RELATED: Hasbro Unveils Hilarious New Twists on Classic Board Games Like Clue, The Game of Life and More

The winning room, which will be picked on Oct. 21, will be featured in the new Clue game set to hit shelves in December 2019.

Fans of the game can also take part in the remodel decision by sharing their favorite design with the hashtag #ClueHouzzRenovation.