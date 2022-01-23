This Best-Selling Electric Foot Massager Is $125 Off at Amazon Today Only
Ask anyone who has to be on their feet all day — we're looking at you, nurses, restaurant servers, and teachers — or those living with pain from any number of foot ailments how they're feeling, and they'll likely talk about an ache below their ankles. A podiatrist might recommend seeing a physical therapist or investing in a pair of orthotic shoes or cushioned sneakers for aching feet, but neither of these options is free, and frequent trips to a PT can add up quickly.
Luckily for us, Amazon shoppers suffering through foot pain point to a solution for happier, healthier feet via the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, which has racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings. And today only, it's $125 off by clicking a coupon on Amazon.
It uses three rotating balls to work through knots and sore arches with three different massage strength levels and five settings (rolling, compression therapy, sway function for tightness, heat function, and quiet mode for a lighter touch). The design goes far beyond feet, too, reaching both ankles and calves to help restore blood flow, and reduce swelling and pain.
Shoppers say the shiatsu foot massager is an investment, but one that's well worth it thanks to how much relief it brings their feet. Plus, it's more affordable over time than frequently seeing a physical therapist or getting a massage on a regular basis, and it's available to them whenever they'd like. One reviewer said that they bought it for their husband and called it "the best gift I have ever gotten him."
Another said they're "over-the-top thrilled" with the foot massager. "Immediately after my first use," they continued, "I knew beyond the shadow of any doubt, that this is by far the best investment I have ever made in and/or for myself... I was in heaven after I started using this shiatsu foot massager the first time I used it on my tired, aching feet! Each default session lasts 15 minutes. I went four times in a row, not kidding!"
