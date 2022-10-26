Lifestyle Home Clorox Recalls 8 Pine-Sol Cleaners They Say May Contain Harmful Bacteria "We are conducting this recall to safeguard your health and wellbeing," the company said By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 10:21 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Pine-Sol products. Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Clorox is recalling eight of its popular Pine-Sol scented multi-surface and all-purpose cleaning products that they say might contain bacteria that could cause illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Oakland, California-based company announced its recall through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday. It covers 37 million containers of product, all made at the same plant in Forest Park, Georgia. Shoppers are encouraged to check their shelves for Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (in the Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents); CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners (in the Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents); and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners. All products will include date codes beginning with the prefix "A4" and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, the company said. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144 and 175 fluid ounces. They were sold online at Amazon as well as in nationwide retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ's, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe's and Publix, the company said. Prices ranged between $2.50 and $12.50. Not included in the recall is Clorox's original pine-scented Pine-Sol, notable as the only product in the line registered as a disinfectant. Unilever Issues Nationwide Recall of 19 Dry Shampoo Aerosol Products Due to Possible Containment of Benzene According to the CPSC, the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria "found widely in soil and water." "People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the commission said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria." No injuries have been reported, Clorox said, but they are "conducting this recall to safeguard your health and wellbeing." Consumers who have the recall product should contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price (with receipt) or of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (without receipt). They must submit a photo of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code. The product should be disposed of in its container with household trash, the company added. For questions, contact Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com or online at pinesolrecall.com and pinesol.com, by clicking on "Recall Information."