Clorox is recalling eight of its popular Pine-Sol scented multi-surface and all-purpose cleaning products that they say might contain bacteria that could cause illness in people with compromised immune systems.

The Oakland, California-based company announced its recall through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday. It covers 37 million containers of product, all made at the same plant in Forest Park, Georgia.

Shoppers are encouraged to check their shelves for Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (in the Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents); CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners (in the Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents); and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

All products will include date codes beginning with the prefix "A4" and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, the company said. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144 and 175 fluid ounces.

They were sold online at Amazon as well as in nationwide retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ's, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe's and Publix, the company said. Prices ranged between $2.50 and $12.50.

Not included in the recall is Clorox's original pine-scented Pine-Sol, notable as the only product in the line registered as a disinfectant.

According to the CPSC, the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria "found widely in soil and water."

"People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the commission said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

No injuries have been reported, Clorox said, but they are "conducting this recall to safeguard your health and wellbeing."

Consumers who have the recall product should contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price (with receipt) or of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (without receipt). They must submit a photo of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code.

The product should be disposed of in its container with household trash, the company added.

For questions, contact Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com or online at pinesolrecall.com and pinesol.com, by clicking on "Recall Information."