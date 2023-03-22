These Clever Collapsible Storage Bins That Are 'Great for Moving' Are Just $15 Apiece at Amazon

If you've run out of places to store summer clothes or extra bedding, don't stress: All you need to do is invest in some handy storage bins to make your life a little more organized.

Consider grabbing the Clevermade 3-Pack Collapsible Storage Bins with Lids, which are currently a whopping 41 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $15 a box. Each bin can fit up to 75 pounds of items, whether that's seasonal clothes, books, or extra blankets and pillows.

The all-purpose storage bins measure in at 21 by 14 by 11 inches, but you can collapse them down to just 2.5 inches high when they're not in use. Thanks to the interlocking design, the bins can nest right on top of each other, allowing for easy storage. And once the bins are upright, they'll automatically lock into position, so you won't have to worry about them collapsing or falling.

Plus, each side has a handle, making it easy to transport a bin from one place to another.

Amazon

Buy It! Clevermade 3-Pack Collapsible Storage Bins with Lids, $43.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bins a five-star rating, with users citing that the "sturdy" bins collapse "so easily for storage." One reviewer said, "These were great for moving," while another wrote, "They fold up and are easy to store when not in use."

And a different five-star reviewer said, "I use these boxes all the time. They are so handy. I've used them for laundry, camping, grocery shopping, and moving. I am constantly putting heavy stuff in these boxes, thinking they'll probably break, but they don't." They finished off by writing: "I get asked about them a lot."

Head to Amazon to get the Clevermade 3-Pack Collapsible Storage Bins with Lids while the set is 41 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.