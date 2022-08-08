Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Clever Home Products, Including a Buzzy Bug Zapper and a Slushie Maker Cup

And prices start at just $12

By Rachel Simon
Published on August 8, 2022 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Home items
Photo: Amazon

Whether you've grown tired of your years-old kitchen appliances, are craving some new bedroom decor, or just want to add some small upgrades to your home, right now is an ideal time to make those changes — especially because Amazon has just debuted plenty of great home products in the retailer's Hot New Releases section.

If you feel like embracing the "out with the old, in with the new" mentality in regard to your home, you'll want to check out these items. See, what you'll find here aren't just typical house products but unique, more niche items that will stand out from the rest of your gadgets and appliances. We're talking a slushie maker, mini food processor, different types of bug zappers, and a whole lot more.

We've rounded up some of our favorite items from the New Releases shopping section below, so you can take a look and see which strikes your fancy. And you don't have to worry about paying a fortune for any of these products, as every single item is under $55.

9 Unique New Home Products at Amazon

If you're looking for a fun way to kickstart the morning, check out this color-changing, mirror-like digital alarm clock, on sale for just $22. In addition to being cool to look at, it's ultra loud (great for heavy sleepers!) and customizable, so you can switch up the colors however you like. "This is the cutest, most adorable little clock," wrote one shopper. "I love all the bright colors and the different color settings."

For those who enjoy a sweet treat every now and then, don't miss the Slushie Maker Cup, which just can turn any drink into a slushie and, at $17, is 41 percent off. It comes in two vibrant colors, blue and pink, and is super easy to use, according to reviewers. "This cup is awesome. Just freeze, add liquid and enjoy a slushie in just a few minutes," said one five-star reviewer, who said they bought their kids really love the cup, too.

Speaking of kitchen gadgets, there's also this mini food processor that is loved by Amazon shoppers for how quickly and easily it chops, dices, grinds, and blends ingredients. The compact processor is $18 right now, and as one recent buy shared, it's "perfect for small batches of foods. They added that it's "quieter than expected" and "a great addition to my kitchen appliance collection."

If you're looking for something to help combat any of those pesky bugs or mosquitoes that might be flying around as you're trying to a summer night on the porch, there's an electric bug zapper on sale for $26 that shoppers call "sturdy, yet lightweight," and an electric fly swatter from Black + Decker that "works wonders" as "an effective and safe way to get rid of bugs."

Check out the full list of new releases from Amazon to see what other unique home items shoppers can't stop raving about.

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Gtgy Bug Zapper, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Slushy Maker Cup, $16.73 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Peach Street Store Handheld Milk Frother, $12.99; amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Mueller Mini Food Processor, $19.99; amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Vacuum Sealer Machine, $45.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Puiluo Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Xuanzit Mirror Digital Alarm Clock, $25.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! East Oak Indoor/Outdoor Storage Box, $69.99; amazon.com

Amazon Home items
Amazon

Buy It! Black + Decker Electric Fly Swatter, $11.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Prime Day Amazon Outlet Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
Amazon Prime Day Best Sellers
The 14 Most Popular Products Amazon Shoppers Bought on Prime Day — and Which of Them Are Still on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Amazon chart-climbing kitchen and home finds
Wonder What Other Amazon Shoppers Are Buying? Start with These Trending Home and Kitchen Essentials
Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals Roundup
Beat the Prime Day Rush with 19 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals Amazon Already Dropped — Up to 56% Off
25 Things You Can Get for $25
65 Things You Can Get for $25 or Less During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2
Amazon Prime Day Ends Soon! Add These 20 Last-Minute Deal to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Trending Amazon Products
PEOPLE Readers Loved These Amazon Finds on Prime Day — and Many Are Still on Sale
amazon prime day 2022
Finally! Here's When Amazon Prime Day Is Happening This Year — Plus 40 Early Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Tested Deals
The 36 Best Prime Day Deals on PEOPLE Tested Favorites
Early Prime Day home Sales
Early Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals Are Here! Shop the Best 30 Now — Including a Sofa for $511 Less
Prime Day Member-Only Deals
Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Day 2022 Deals Included in Your Subscription
Weekend deals on Amazon
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals — Up to 50% Off
Best Fan Deals
Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Fans Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Set of Two for the Price of One
Wedding Guest Dress Deals
Amazon Is Brimming with Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale That Look Super Expensive but Start at Just $20
All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50
All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50 — Including an Echo Dot for Just $20