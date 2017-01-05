When it comes to keeping the house neat and tidy, don’t make sweeping resolutions you’ll abandon long before it’s time for spring-cleaning. These tiny changes to your routine will help keep the house clean and orderly—with minimal time and effort.

Make Your Bed Every Morning

You’ve heard this one since you were a kid—with good reason. “A made bed will help even the most cluttered of bedrooms look tidier with very little effort,” says Jolie Kerr, cleaning columnist and author of My Boyfriend Barfed In My Handbag… And Other Things You Can’t Ask Martha. “It really does make a psychological difference in how you feel about your home.” Sure, laundry might be piling up in the hamper, or a little film of dust might be visible over the dresser, but a neat bed means you’ll be less apt to notice those things (and maybe even more encouraged to tackle them), while a messy bed can mentally highlight other problem areas. Added bonus? People who made their beds every day were nearly 20 percent more likely to report getting a good night's sleep, according to one National Sleep Foundation poll.

This article originally appeared on realsimple.com