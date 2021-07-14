Spread across 1.65 acres, the French Provincial-inspired property boasts seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms

Former Rams Linebacker Clay Matthews Is Selling His L.A. Home for $29.995 Million — See Inside!

Clay Matthews is ready to say goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The 35-year-old football player, who was released from the L.A. Rams last year, has listed his newly constructed mansion located inside the ritzy community of Estates at The Oaks of Calabasas for $29.995 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

The listing is being held by Branden and Rayni Williams and Shana Tavangarian of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Spread across 1.65 acres, the French Provincial-inspired property boasts seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, according to its listing.

The main house, which sits at a little over 14,000 square feet, features countless custom finishes — including antique wood beams, walnut-paneled walls, and wide-plank wenge and oak flooring.

An airy double-height foyer greets guests just past the front door, with an elegant great room connecting to a chef's kitchen complete with an eat-in nook.

Below the main level lies a subterranean story with a 15-seat theater, wine cellar, and a spacious garage with its own street entrance that can accommodate up to nine cars.

The home's primary suite boasts a private balcony and a luxurious bathroom decked out in Borghini marble.

Outside the manor sits an oversized pool and spa, sports courts, a goldfish pond, a rose garden, a fire pit, and a conservatory.

For those looking for the freshest produce, an orchard and a vegetable garden are also on estate grounds, which has views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

As a surprising feature, the property has a doorway hidden behind a bookcase that leads to a secret room — which Matthews and his wife Casey, with whom he shares three children under the age of 6 — are currently using as a safe, according to the Wall Street Journal, who first reported news of the sale.

Though the house was initially meant to be a "forever home," the couple told the outlet that they were relocating closer to family in Tennessee now that Matthews was not tied down to work in California.

"We want the kids to grow up with their cousins," said Casey.

The two have already purchased a roughly 200-acre piece of land in the Nashville area and are planning to construct a new home there, they said.