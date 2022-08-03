I Love This $37 Cooling Memory Foam Pillow So Much, I've Bought One for Every Place I Sleep

I have never been a good sleeper. The people who lay down on any old bed or any flat pillow and drift right to a peaceful, long sleep, then wake up totally refreshed, absolutely astound me.

I'm what I'd call a picky sleeper. And most of it, at this point, comes down to chronic pain issues in my neck, back, and shoulders, as well as migraines often triggered by bad sleep. I have long attested — and doubt I'll ever stop — that I can still sleep on a terrible bed if I have just one thing: my beloved pillow.

The pillow in question? Classic Brands Cool Gel Reversible Memory Foam Pillow, which also happens to be a total steal, as it's currently marked down to just $37 on Amazon.

I've owned my original pillow for probably 10 years, and in the decade between have repurchased it again and again, in order to have a duplicate at my parents' house, my boyfriend's house, and so on. Basically, if I might sleep in a place, it will be stocked with my pillow, if at all possible. Any trip without it brings me real concern since I know I'll sleep less and wake up in more pain.

Buy It! Classic Brands Cool Gel Reversible Memory Foam Pillow, $36.49 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Anyone who has issues with headaches or neck and shoulder pain can probably relate to the experience of struggling to find a pillow that's firm and supportive without being too thick and causing discomfort. There are so many options that just don't quite do it.

I'm a perpetually-hot side and stomach sleeper. At times when I could no longer find my treasured pillow online, I've ordered a huge assortment of other pillows, all promising support for people with pain and headaches, meant to work for side sleepers. And while they might get the job done for some people, none ever did the trick for me, whether because they were overly warm, too soft, or felt uncomfortable.

The Classic Brands memory foam pillow has a gel side that stays comfortable and cool throughout the night, perfect for anyone who hates a hot face when they're sleeping. It also has a removable cover that's easy to machine wash.

The ventilated memory foam allows for cooling airflow as well as that perfect molded-to-your-neck feel that helps so much for those of us with pain or trouble falling asleep. The pillow is firm, but not overly so, letting your head ease in, while still supporting the neck.

And I'm not the only one enamored with this pillow. It's safe to say the 5,300 five-star ratings back me up. One reviewer dealing with months of insomnia said they'd give it "six stars if possible." Same.

Try the Classic Brands Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow while it's still such a great deal on Amazon.