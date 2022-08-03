I Love This $37 Cooling Memory Foam Pillow So Much, I've Bought One for Every Place I Sleep

It stays cool all night, doesn’t wreck my neck, and even keeps chronic pain at bay

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Classic Brands Cool Gel Bed Pillow
Photo: Amazon

I have never been a good sleeper. The people who lay down on any old bed or any flat pillow and drift right to a peaceful, long sleep, then wake up totally refreshed, absolutely astound me.

I'm what I'd call a picky sleeper. And most of it, at this point, comes down to chronic pain issues in my neck, back, and shoulders, as well as migraines often triggered by bad sleep. I have long attested — and doubt I'll ever stop — that I can still sleep on a terrible bed if I have just one thing: my beloved pillow.

The pillow in question? Classic Brands Cool Gel Reversible Memory Foam Pillow, which also happens to be a total steal, as it's currently marked down to just $37 on Amazon.

I've owned my original pillow for probably 10 years, and in the decade between have repurchased it again and again, in order to have a duplicate at my parents' house, my boyfriend's house, and so on. Basically, if I might sleep in a place, it will be stocked with my pillow, if at all possible. Any trip without it brings me real concern since I know I'll sleep less and wake up in more pain.

Classic Brands Cool Gel Bed Pillow
Amazon

Buy It! Classic Brands Cool Gel Reversible Memory Foam Pillow, $36.49 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Anyone who has issues with headaches or neck and shoulder pain can probably relate to the experience of struggling to find a pillow that's firm and supportive without being too thick and causing discomfort. There are so many options that just don't quite do it.

I'm a perpetually-hot side and stomach sleeper. At times when I could no longer find my treasured pillow online, I've ordered a huge assortment of other pillows, all promising support for people with pain and headaches, meant to work for side sleepers. And while they might get the job done for some people, none ever did the trick for me, whether because they were overly warm, too soft, or felt uncomfortable.

The Classic Brands memory foam pillow has a gel side that stays comfortable and cool throughout the night, perfect for anyone who hates a hot face when they're sleeping. It also has a removable cover that's easy to machine wash.

The ventilated memory foam allows for cooling airflow as well as that perfect molded-to-your-neck feel that helps so much for those of us with pain or trouble falling asleep. The pillow is firm, but not overly so, letting your head ease in, while still supporting the neck.

And I'm not the only one enamored with this pillow. It's safe to say the 5,300 five-star ratings back me up. One reviewer dealing with months of insomnia said they'd give it "six stars if possible." Same.

Try the Classic Brands Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow while it's still such a great deal on Amazon.

Related Articles
Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow for Neck Pain Relief
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow Offers 'Full Neck Support,' and It's on Sale
Cooling Body Pillow
This 'Magnificent' Body Pillow That 'Stays Cool' All Night Is a Great Deal on Amazon Right Now
Memory Foam Queen Mattress Cooling Pad
Shoppers Say They Sleep 'So Much Better' with This Cooling Mattress Topper That's on Sale at Amazon
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow
Amazon Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow 'Really Helped' Provide Better Sleep — and It's 40% Off
Bed Neck Pillows for Sleeping
This 'Cool and Comfy' Pillow Is on Sale at Amazon for Under $30 — Its Lowest Price Ever
Linenspa Comforter
This 'Comfortable and Lightweight' Comforter Works for All Seasons — and Amazon Sale Prices Start at Just $37
Amazon Pillow Deal
The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Prime Day Casper Pillow Deal
The Popular Casper Pillow That Helps Shoppers 'Fall Asleep Faster' Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow, Queen Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain
Shoppers Agree This 'Perfect' Memory Foam Pillow Is the Reason They Wake Up with No Neck Pain
best pillows
After Testing 31 Pillows, These Are the Comfiest and Most Supportive
Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size White
Swap Out Your Lumpy Pillows for This $20 Set That'll Make You Feel Like You're 'Sleeping on a Cloud'
Cooling Pillows
Found: 10 Cooling Pillows on Sale at Amazon — Up to 54% Off
Zen Bamboo Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2 Queen Size Pillows
Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
Bedding Shredded Memory Foam Firm Pillow
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Pillow on Earth,' and It's 48% Off Right Now
Tempur-Pedic Symphony pillow
Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow Is 'Life Changing,' and It's 52% Off on Amazon Right Now
Cooling Pillows
These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch' Provide Sweet Relief for Hot Sleepers, and They're $28 on Amazon