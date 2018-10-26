Small Plane with Five People On Board Disappears Off the Coast of South Carolina

A Piper PA-31-350 went missing off the coast of South Carolina
Aviation Images/REX/Shutterstock
Maura Hohman
October 26, 2018 03:53 PM

A small plane en route to the Bahamas went missing about 110 miles of the coast of South Carolina late Thursday morning, according to a press release from the United States Coast Guard.

The twin-engine aircraft, a Piper PA-31, was about 110 miles east of the coastline over the Atlantic Ocean when it lost contact on radar. The emergency was reported at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 25.

RELATED: Ryanair Passenger Whose Shocking Rant Was Caught on Video Defends Himself: ‘I’m Not a Racist’

The plane took off from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, South Carolina, an hour south of Myrtle Beach, and was headed for Governor’s Harbor Airport. However, flight records also show the plane started to head back toward Charleston about 30 minutes after taking off, around 11:18 a.m. It’s unclear what prompted the diversion.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, owned by the Flight Safety Foundation, the plane belonged to Bulldog Flying Club, Inc. and had five people on board.

RELATED: Passenger Who Said Suitcase Was Robbed and Filled With ‘Airport Equipment’ Just Took Wrong Bag

The Coast Guard started a search mission on Thursday afternoon, which continued through the night and into Friday morning. As of Friday at noon, about 2,600 square miles had been covered and nothing had turned up.

RELATED VIDEO: Emirates Plane Quarantined in New York After Passengers On Board Reported Ill

The Federal Aviation Administration will not disclose who was on the plane until it’s been recovered, according to Fox Carolinas.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.