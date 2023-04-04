Cindy Crawford Says She and Husband Rande Gerber Have 'More Traditional' Roles at Home [Exclusive]

While promoting her company's May collaboration with Bouquet Box, the Meaningful Beauty founder spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about "divvying up life responsibilities" with her husband of 25 years

Published on April 4, 2023
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford during the Haute Living Celebrates Cindy Crawford With OMEGA at Nobu Malibu on November 03, 2022 in Malibu, California.
Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Cindy Crawford is sharing a glimpse of her and her husband Rande Gerber's "more traditional" at-home family dynamic.

The Meaningful Beauty founder spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about home life while discussing her collaboration with Bouquet Box for May's limited edition of the DIY floral bouquet company's kit.

The supermodel and the Casamigos co-founder, who share son Presley Gerber, 23, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, have figured out how to hold down the fort with their respective household management and chores over the course of their 25 years of marriage.

"I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair — he'll repair it if he knows how," Crawford, 57, tells PEOPLE of her built-in handyman who also has a "strong sense of style."

"You know, if the air conditioning's not working, he deals with that," she says of Gerber, 60. "Or if there's a patch of grass that needs replacing. So I would say we're pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life."

Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Cindy Crawford/Instagram

As for what the style icon brings to the table above all? "Punctuality," she says. "And I'm definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments and that kind of stuff," she adds of the "more traditional roles" they grew up with.

Though they raised their children with strong morals and values, the mom of two says that there was no "kids table" for them, and that they were always included. "I think because of that, they're very comfortable in most life situations," she says.

Cindy Crawford 'Meaningful Blooms' Collab with Courtney Sixx
Bouquet Box

As far as romantic traditions, Crawford says her husband still buys her flowers.

"I love roses. I think they add such a nice smell," she says, noting her favorite "is the one that Rande always gets me for my birthday. Pale peach, it's called. But you really can't go wrong with any roses. If you take care of them, give them a little bit of love. They last so long."

She's recently been learning more about flower arranging thanks to her collaboration with Bouquet Box founder Courtney Sixx. Crawford admits she's never "tried to get tricky or fancy" with flowers, but when she followed along with Sixx's "paint by numbers" approach to arranging, "my floral arrangement looked good. It looked professional," she says.

Cindy Crawford 'Meaningful Blooms' Collab with Courtney Sixx
Bouquet Box

"It was just a fun way to empower women to just have fun and not be intimidated. I loved Courtney's idea. It's a great way for us to offer something outside of the normal 'box' to our customers."

Echoing her sentiment, Sixx, who enlisted famed floral designer Mark Held from Mark's Garden to co-design her monthly box, couldn't be more thrilled to have Crawford as a partner for May.

"I always considered Cindy a role model and the kind of woman I aspired to be one day. I am so grateful for our friendship and excited to share our love for beauty and creativity with flower lovers everywhere," Sixx shares with PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Cindy Crawford and Meaningful Beauty Collaborate with Bouquet Box

For Crawford, flowers are one of life's simple pleasures and a reminder to live in the moment. "The thing that's beautiful about flowers is they're only just to be enjoyed," she says. "You know they're going to die. There's not, you know, accruing value or anything. They're literally just something to delight the senses. And I think that's why they feel so indulgent and make you happy."

"Meaningful Blooms," the limited edition Meaningful Beauty x Bouquet Box DIY arrangement is available now through April 28 to arrive just in time for Mother's Day.

