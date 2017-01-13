Cindy Crawford is the New Face of This Kitchen Favorite

Cindy Crawford would like you to consider a granite-alternative for your kitchen renovation.

The supermodel, 50, is the new face of Silestone by Cosentino, makers of quartz surfaces, and will appear in a print campaign launching in March, in which she proves her top model status stands by making counters seem like a very sexy purchase. Get a sneak peek in this behind-the scenes video.

“I have a tremendous passion for design,” the model says in a press release from the brand, adding that their materials “bring a distinctive element to the fashion ensembles we create for our homes.” Crawford showed off her interior design savvy in a 2013 Architectural Digest feature about the pair of Mexican villas that she, her husband Rande Gerber and the couple’s good friend George Clooney built next door to one another. She also has a furniture line, Cindy Crawford Home, with Rooms to Go.

Granite, currently the most popular countertop material choice, is slipping slightly in desirability among kitchen renovators according to a new study conducted by Houzz, which put the material down 4%, to 41%, year-over-year from 2016. Quartz takes a close second with 40%, followed by wood slab/butcher block at just 9%.

The survey also found that countertops are top of mind for those making kitchen upgrades: 95% of renovating homeowners said countertops are their primary kitchen upgrade.