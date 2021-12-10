Christopher Knight Was 'Shocked' When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sat in His Company's Chairs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Brady Bunch alum had no idea that the Burchett chairs from his Christopher Knight Home line were going to be used in the couple's bombshell Oprah interview

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview aired last March, many viewers found themselves surprised by the truths the couple revealed about the royal family. Christopher Knight was also in shock during the special, but for a very different reason: The chairs that Meghan and Harry were sitting in were from his furniture collection, Christopher Knight Home.

"It was a huge deal. We call it Chairgate," Knight, 64, who famously played Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch, tells PEOPLE of the situation with a laugh, explaining that people began going crazy for the chairs online and they sold out immediately. That's how he found out they had been featured.

The chairs in question are a set of white-cushioned wicker club seats — called the Burchett chairs, now $578.99 for two on Amazon — from the online-only furniture company that Knight's friend from high school began in 2011 and asked him to be a partner in (and eventually give his name to).

Credit: Gene Reed

While the Brady Bunch alum doesn't design the pieces, he does work on the leadership and technology side of things.

Because the company is online-only, there are always many pieces in the collection — "We have, at any one time, upwards of six, seven thousand active SKUs," Knight says. "There's no way to be intimately [familiar] with all of them," he explains. And that's why he was unaware that the royal couple's seats had his name on them until the internet let him know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

"It was a pleasant surprise, and shocking in the income that came our way just because of them sitting in the chairs," he says, joking: "You would've thought the importance of that interview would've overshadowed the chair! But it brought us a great deal of attention, which we were grateful for."

In addition to Amazon, Christopher Knight Home products can be found online on Overstock.com and Target.com. The collection stays on top of design trends, he notes, and the majority of pieces are affordable, allowing customers to change up their spaces frequently while sticking to a budget.

"We're finding that people are reacting very positively to these expressions that we're allowing them to build in their environment and play with in their own homes. It's rewarding in that regard," he says. "The cost of the room is no longer so extraordinary that you can't [change things up] and I do believe that's what everyone has been doing over the last year and a half."

In addition to seeing the furniture company flourish, Knight has also been busy with several new gigs in the entertainment industry, like his role in the new Lifetime Christmas movie People Presents: Blending Christmas, in which he stars alongside five of his former Brady Bunch castmates: Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Robbie Rist (cousin Oliver).

Credit: Armando Sanchez/lifetime

The film, which also stars Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell, premieres on December 12.

"It didn't feel like work," Knight tells PEOPLE of the heartwarming film, which was shot in Simi Valley, California, not far from Hermosa Beach, where he lives with his wife of five years, Cara Kokenes. "I say yes to projects that we're all in not just because of the project, but because it's an opportunity to catch up and have fun again. Every time we get together, it's like no time has passed."

blending christmas

The project was the first for many of the stars amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Knight says, and being able to spend time with friends he's known for over 50 years was a treat after months of isolation.

"I was shocked that we were actually going to work, because that wasn't something that had been done by me through that entire first year of the pandemic. I hadn't traveled anywhere," he says. "So this was me removing the envelope, if you will, and what a perfect group to do it with."