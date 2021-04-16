This Comfortable Mid-Century Modern Recliner Is Ideal for Small Living Spaces (and Costs Under $300)

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
One of the most difficult parts of having a small living space is figuring out how to fill it with comfortable furniture that won't take over the entire room. While a multi-person sectional couch is probably out of the question, a cushy reclining chair may be the solution you need. And thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this under-$300 mid-century modern fabric recliner.
At 34.25 inches deep, 27.25 inches wide, and 38.7 inches tall, the recliner is a great fit for smaller spaces but still roomy enough to be cozy. It's made from 100 percent polyester with birch wood legs, and it has a stylish tufted back and extra padded cushions for optimal comfort. Plus, you can purchase it as a single chair or snag an affordable set of two for less than $550.
What sets this seat apart from other recliners is that in the upright position, it looks like a sleek mid-century modern chair. But just like other loungers, as soon as you lean back, the footrest pops up and allows you to comfortably lay down and relax.
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Mid-Century Modern Fabric Recliner, $293.99; amazon.com
"This recliner is both comfortable and compatible with most living room styles, including mid-century modern," one reviewer wrote. "Its low profile and slim design fit well in small places, like our one-bedroom apartment with an open floor plan. The reclining function feels secure and reliable, and the fabric and cushions are resilient."
Many other shoppers raved about the chair's quick delivery and set-up thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping and its simple assembly instructions.
"Putting it together took less than 10 minutes and was easily done without another pair of hands," a second reviewer said. "The chair fits perfectly into the space I needed, and the sturdy construction makes me feel confident that it will last a while."
Rather than settling for uncomfortable furniture in your small space, consider this versatile and affordable mid-century modern reclining chair instead. Shop the Christopher Knight Home recliner on Amazon.
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Set of 2 Mid-Century Modern Fabric Recliners, $539.71; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.