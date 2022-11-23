Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath.

Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget, we've rounded up eight of the best Christmas wreaths under $50 to make your holiday decorating even easier.

8 Christmas Wreaths Under $50 at Amazon

When shopping for Christmas wreaths, there are plenty of options to choose from depending on the size and style of what you are looking for. If you want a classic showstopping wreath, check out this on-sale option from National Tree Company. The pre-lit artificial Christmas wreath is 24 inches wide, decorated with pine cones, berry clusters, and frosted branches, and has a timer, so you can set a schedule as to when you want it to twinkle. It's made with hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles and has more than 100 individually crafted branch tips. Shoppers say you simply need to fluff it when it arrives but after that, it's all set to be hung up.

"This wreath is beautiful," a five-star reviewer shared. "The lights are bright and the timer works great." Plus, it happens to be the best-selling Christmas wreath on Amazon, so it's a good idea to snap it up while it's $39 right now.

Buy It! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $38.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For a similar look that is slightly smaller, try the 20-inch Alyster Christmas Wreath. With this "beautiful" $30 option, you get a life-like wreath made of faux spruce and holly branches filled with berry clusters, frosted branches, red Christmas balls, cedar, and pine cones. It features a string of 50 warm white LED lights that are powered by three AA batteries. According to one satisfied shopper, "The colors are deep and vibrant and the adornment is just right; not too skimpy and not over decorated."

Buy It! Alyster Christmas Wreath with Lights, $29.99; amazon.com

In the market for something a bit more ornamental? The Juegoal 16-Inch Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath is a "bright and festive" option for $27 that is ideal for a smaller door. Pre-lit with 40 warm white LED lights, the artificial branches on this wreath are filled with red and gold balls. Plus, the wreath is adorned with a large red bowknot and comes with a 15-inch, durable metal hanger so you can hang it as up right away.

Buy It! Juegoal 16 Inch Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath, $26.99; amazon.com

For those of you who are eager to get your home decorated for the holiday, head on over to Amazon to shop and save on the perfect Christmas wreath to add to your home, all under $50.

Buy It! Tiny Land Store Handcrafted Farmhouse Christmas Wreath, $20.79 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zysun Christmas Wreath, $48.99 (orig. $59.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Skrantun 20-Inch Artificial Christmas Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Peyton Christmas Wreath, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Adeeing Christmas Wreath, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

