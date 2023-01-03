Christmas Tree Storage Bags Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and These Popular Options Start at $13

They’ll keep your tree safe for years to come

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Christmas tree storage bags
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

For some, January 1 means that it's time to pack away the Christmas decorations and store them until next year. (And for others, decorations stay up for several more weeks, because why not live in the holiday spirit for as long as possible?)

No matter which type of person you are, at some point, the holiday tree must come down, and that's why so many Christmas tree storage bags are trending on Amazon right now. These chart-topping storage bags are designed to protect your artificial tree from damage, so you can unpack it in pristine condition come next year. They're easy to carry, made with water-resistant materials, and sealed shut to keep your tree fresh.

Whenever you're ready to pack up your tree (no judgment from us!), shop the Christmas tree storage bags shoppers are adding to their carts like crazy, as they've all made an appearance on Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect real-time sales and trending products. Bonus: Some are even on sale.

Trending Christmas Tree Storage Bags at Amazon

This popular Christmas tree stoage bag by Handy Laundry boats over 22,200 five-star ratings and is going for just $13 right now. Made of a durable and tear-resistant tarp, the "sturdy" bag can hold an artificial tree that's up to 7.5 feet long. The water-proof material keeps moisture locked out, and the heavy-duty handles make carrying this bag up to your attic a breeze. One five-star reviewer said after using this bag for two years, it's still in great shape and they "no longer dread bringing the tree down" because of it.

Christmas tree storage bags
Amazon

Buy It! Handy Laundry Store Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Another budget-friendly option, the ProPik Store Artificial Tree Storage Bag costs just $15, and it helps keep your tree safe and secure. The spacious bag is made of a strong nylon and tarp material that's tear-resistant and durable. It's also water-resistant to keep your tree clean and dry. The lightweight bag features carrying handles and a side loop to allow for easy handling, and the zipper keeps everything from dirt and debris to unwanted creepy crawlers out. You can order either a 7.5- or 9-foot option.

Christmas tree storage bags
Amazon

Buy It! ProPik Store Artificial Tree Storage Bag, $14.95; amazon.com

Also makings its way to various shoppers' virtual shopping carts this week is the Primode Christmas Tree Storage Bag, which can accommodate trees up to 7 or 9 feet tall. The polyester bags are softer than the two previous options, although it's still tear-proof and durable. Instead, it has a plastic interior that protects against water damage. And shoppers are saying that the bag makes transporting their tree so easy. "I love the handles on the bag — it makes lifting the tree much easier than when I had the tree in just the box it came in," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Christmas tree storage bags
Amazon

Buy It! Primode Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $19.95; amazon.com

Although the holiday season has come to a close, at least one of your 2023 chores will be easy to handle thanks to these chart-topping Christmas tree storage bags. Shop more trending bags at Amazon below.

Christmas tree storage bags
Amazon

Buy It! Baleine Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $19.99; amazon.com

Christmas tree storage bags
Amazon

Buy It! Baleine Christmas Tree Storage Bag, Heavy Duty, $29.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Florence Pugh during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA.
Florence Pugh's Take on Baggy Jeans Will Inspire You to Hop on the Trend, Too
Oprah & Kate Middleton Rue La La Boots Sale tout
Oprah's Given Her Stamp of Approval to This Kate Middleton-Worn Boots Brand, and It's Secretly on Sale Now
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle Aced Between-Season Dressing in the Billowy Bottoms Celebrities Are Wearing Everywhere Right Now
Related Articles
Bedsure bed sheets
A Popular Sheet Set Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Fit for Royalty' Is on Sale Starting at Just $14
American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Se
This 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Towel Set with Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 45% Off at Amazon
robot vacuum tout
Shoppers Say This 'Incredibly Quiet' Robot Vacuum Shaves Time Off of Their Cleaning Routine
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room
This Levoit Humidifier Is a PEOPLE Tested Favorite — and It's Only $36 Right Now at Amazon
Down Comforter Sale
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
Target Throws Tout
Target's Cozy Home Section Secretly Has the Softest Throws for $30 and Under
Abby Lee Miller Dance Studio for Sale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ-I7DXvKPY
Abby Lee Miller Sells Pennsylvania-Based 'Dance Moms' Studio for $300K
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with King Cairo and Dream
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Deal Alert! This $400 Robot Vacuum with 7,400+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $114 at Amazon
Food Storage Containers Amazon Sale
The Best Food Storage Containers We Tested Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Ruggable End of Year Sale
Give Your Home a Refresh with One of Ruggable's Machine-Washable Rugs That Are Up to 20% Off
Best Things We Bought This Year
14 Best Things PEOPLE Editors Bought with Their Own Money in 2022
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
This iRobot Roomba Vacuum 'Cleans Like a Champ,' According to Shoppers — and It's $105 Off at Target Right Now
BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for Small Room and Home
Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This Bissell Air Purifier 'Every Night,' and It's on Sale
Target Air Purifiers Sale
Whoa! These Air Purifiers Are Up to 68% Off at Target, and Shoppers Think They're Game-Changers for Allergies
Shark Corded Vacuum Sale
Even Professional Housekeepers Call This Shark Vacuum Their 'Favorite' — and It's 40% Off at Amazon Right Now