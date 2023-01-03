Christmas Tree Storage Bags Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and These Popular Options Start at $13

For some, January 1 means that it's time to pack away the Christmas decorations and store them until next year. (And for others, decorations stay up for several more weeks, because why not live in the holiday spirit for as long as possible?)

No matter which type of person you are, at some point, the holiday tree must come down, and that's why so many Christmas tree storage bags are trending on Amazon right now. These chart-topping storage bags are designed to protect your artificial tree from damage, so you can unpack it in pristine condition come next year. They're easy to carry, made with water-resistant materials, and sealed shut to keep your tree fresh.

Whenever you're ready to pack up your tree (no judgment from us!), shop the Christmas tree storage bags shoppers are adding to their carts like crazy, as they've all made an appearance on Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect real-time sales and trending products. Bonus: Some are even on sale.

Trending Christmas Tree Storage Bags at Amazon

This popular Christmas tree stoage bag by Handy Laundry boats over 22,200 five-star ratings and is going for just $13 right now. Made of a durable and tear-resistant tarp, the "sturdy" bag can hold an artificial tree that's up to 7.5 feet long. The water-proof material keeps moisture locked out, and the heavy-duty handles make carrying this bag up to your attic a breeze. One five-star reviewer said after using this bag for two years, it's still in great shape and they "no longer dread bringing the tree down" because of it.

Amazon

Buy It! Handy Laundry Store Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Another budget-friendly option, the ProPik Store Artificial Tree Storage Bag costs just $15, and it helps keep your tree safe and secure. The spacious bag is made of a strong nylon and tarp material that's tear-resistant and durable. It's also water-resistant to keep your tree clean and dry. The lightweight bag features carrying handles and a side loop to allow for easy handling, and the zipper keeps everything from dirt and debris to unwanted creepy crawlers out. You can order either a 7.5- or 9-foot option.

Amazon

Buy It! ProPik Store Artificial Tree Storage Bag, $14.95; amazon.com

Also makings its way to various shoppers' virtual shopping carts this week is the Primode Christmas Tree Storage Bag, which can accommodate trees up to 7 or 9 feet tall. The polyester bags are softer than the two previous options, although it's still tear-proof and durable. Instead, it has a plastic interior that protects against water damage. And shoppers are saying that the bag makes transporting their tree so easy. "I love the handles on the bag — it makes lifting the tree much easier than when I had the tree in just the box it came in," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Primode Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $19.95; amazon.com

Although the holiday season has come to a close, at least one of your 2023 chores will be easy to handle thanks to these chart-topping Christmas tree storage bags. Shop more trending bags at Amazon below.

Amazon

Buy It! Baleine Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $19.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Baleine Christmas Tree Storage Bag, Heavy Duty, $29.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.