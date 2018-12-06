We Tested (and Graded!) 16 Christmas-Tree-Scented Candles On the Market This Holiday Season

Diptyque Pine Tree of Light
Diptyque
Capri Blue Fir & Firewood
Courtesy Anthropologie
Ralph Lauren Bedford Holiday
Ralph Lauren
Williams Sonoma Winter Forest
Courtesy Williams Sonoma
Thymes Forest Cedar Candle
Courtesy Thymes
Thymes Frasier Fir
Courtesy Thymes
Threshold Ribbed Glass Jar Frasier Fir
Courtesy Target
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar
Courtesy Target
Bath & Body Works Fresh Balsam
Courtesy Bath & Bodyworks
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woodsmoke Cedar
Courtesy Target
Rifle Paper Co. Holiday
Courtesy Rifle Paper Co.
Homesick Holiday
Homesick Candles
Yankee Candle Frosted Fir
Courtesy Kohl's
Jo Malone Pine & Eucalyptus
Courtesy Nordstrom
LAFCO Winter Balsam Votive
Courtesy LAFCO
Nest Birchwood Pine
Courtesy Nordstrom
1 of 16
Advertisement