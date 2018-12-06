We Tested (and Graded!) 16 Christmas-Tree-Scented Candles On the Market This Holiday Season

Description: “From this light is born the captivating scent of fir trees, warmed by the delicate, neighbouring cedars,” according to the brand’s website.

Smell Notes: “The strong scent was practically headache inducing fresh out of the box, but it’s drastically subtler when the candle is burning,” one tester writes. “It doesn’t deliver on the ‘captivating scent of fir trees’ like it promises—it smells more like perfume with evergreen undertones—but it’s very pleasant nonetheless. Diptyque candles are pricey, there’s no doubt, but they last for a while (this one will get me through the holidays and beyond) and I love using the pretty jar to hold makeup brushes, Q-tips and more when I’m done burning it.”

Grade: B+

Buy It! $72; saksfifthavenue.com