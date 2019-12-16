The Home Alone House & 8 More Classic Christmas Movie Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

Does any film scream Christmas quite like Love Actually does? And there are plenty of places to visit – all in London – for a real-life taste of the film. St. Luke’s Mews in Notting Hill (pictured), where Mark confessed his love for Juliet in poster form, for one. You can shop at Selfridge’s on Oxford Street, where Harry (Alan Rickman) infamously bought a gift for his secretary, Mia. Or visit the world-famous 10 Downing Street, home to the dashing Prime Minister (a.k.a. Hugh Grant). And of course, if you’re looking to see love all around, head to the arrivals gate at Heathrow airport.