Still Christmas Shopping? Here Are 30 Holiday Gifts Under $30 That'll Arrive by December 25

Every holiday party needs music, and there's no better way to play tunes than on the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker produces crisp sound from your favorite apps like Spotify or Pandora. However, it can also sync with other smart home devices, allowing you to control all of them with the sound of your voice. And you can get it 40 percent off. If you're shopping for that friend who loses everything, go with the Tile Mate tracker. Just attach the small device to your keychain, wallet, or anything that typically goes missing, so when it's lost, you can find it via the app on your phone.