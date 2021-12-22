Still Christmas Shopping? Here Are 30 Holiday Gifts Under $30 That'll Arrive by December 25
It might be hard to believe, but Christmas is just a few days away. If you haven't completed all your holiday shopping yet, don't worry, we're here to help. There are thousands of gifts hidden on Amazon and after some deep digging, we've curated this list of the best presents worth your time from popular home essentials to kitchen gadgets, tech gear, and winter fashion picks. And the best part? They are all under $30 and will arrive in time to put under the Christmas tree.
Whether you're shopping for your mom or your favorite hostess, you can count on these stylish Christmas gifts that they're bound to love. One possible present is this scented soy candle from Sweet Water that has hints of cedar, sage, rosemary, and more that give it a quintessential holiday smell. Another favorite is this Eddie Bauer fleece throw blanket, which has a patterned exterior and a plush interior lining. There's no doubt your loved one will be snuggling with this now $26 blanket all winter long.
Best Home Gifts on Amazon
- Sweet Water Decor Winter Candle, $20
- Lenox Snowman Gem Ornament, $24.50 (orig. $70)
- Crystal Lemon Felt Letter Board, $11.99
- Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Throw, $25.75 (orig. $28.62)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser, $24.99
Anyone who loves to cook knows about Le Creuset. Some at-home chefs may even say they're obsessed with it. And now, you can gift the high-quality cookware with a Le Creuset casserole dish for just $29. It's never usually this cheap, so take advantage of the stellar buy while it's on sale. If you're looking for something your baking friend will use often, you should go with this KitchenAid mixing bowl set. It comes with three different sizes, making it perfect for every type of baking need. Plus, it comes in adorable colors like pistachio and empire red.
Best Kitchen Gifts on Amazon
- Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole, $29 (orig. $37.95)
- Renawe Acacia Wooden Octagon Serving Tray Set, $28.98
- KitchenAid Mixing Bowl Set, $24.97 (orig. $32.99)
- Stasher Silicone Sandwich Bag, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker, $32.99
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $15.99 (orig. $17.99)
Every holiday party needs music, and there's no better way to play tunes than on the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker produces crisp sound from your favorite apps like Spotify or Pandora. However, it can also sync with other smart home devices, allowing you to control all of them with the sound of your voice. And you can get it 40 percent off. If you're shopping for that friend who loses everything, go with the Tile Mate tracker. Just attach the small device to your keychain, wallet, or anything that typically goes missing, so when it's lost, you can find it via the app on your phone.
Best Tech Gifts on Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Criacr Phone Camera Lens, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $17.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $24.99 (orig. $30.29)
- Yootech Wireless Charger, $13.29 with coupon (orig. $13.99)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, $17.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
One of the biggest fashion must-haves this year has got to be comfy leggings. And for the winter, fleece-lined leggings like this pair from Baleaf are on top of the wish list. The pair is stretchy, has a cozy interior for warmth, and comes in 21 colors. However, if you're shopping for someone who loves a little bling, you've got to check out these Kate Spade sparkly studded earrings. They definitely add a wow-factor, making them ideal for any holiday party your loved one has RSVP'd to. Plus, they're on sale for $23.
Best Fashion Gifts on Amazon
- C.C Cable Knit Anti-Slip Texting Gloves, $14.97
- Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings, $27.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, $19.99–$41.99 (orig. $56.99)
- Kate Spade Small Square Stud Earrings, $22.80 (orig. $38)
- Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers, $29.99
- Nine West Strap Watch, $24.99 (orig. $36.75)
Any beauty enthusiasts will be happy with these skincare and makeup gifts from popular brands like Essence, Maybelline, and Bed Head. One item thousands of shoppers are particularly jazzed about is this classic Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish set that comes with a deep red color and a long-wear top coat. More into skincare? This Olay Regenerist exfoliator that uses two speeds to give you a super deep clean has more than 13,600 five-star ratings and it's discounted to $25 on Amazon.
Best Beauty Gifts on Amazon
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Set, $15.98
- Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Device, $24.44 (orig. $26.19)
- Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4.99
- LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set, $26.80
- Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $6.33 with coupon (orig. $9.49)
- Bed Head Wave Artist Hair Waver Iron, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Still Christmas Shopping? Here Are 30 Holiday Gifts Under $30 That'll Arrive by December 25
- This Free Amazon Fashion Hack Helps You Recreate Your Dream Outfits in Minutes
- My Dog Is Obsessed with This $5 Toy from Amazon, and It's Surprisingly Durable
- The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Is Back in Stock at Amazon and Walmart