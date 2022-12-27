Organize All Your Christmas Decor with These 'Must-Have' Storage Boxes — Starting at $12

After so much anticipation, the holidays came and went, and now it's time to say goodbye to all the festive decor that's been displayed in your home. But instead of shoving all the ornaments and wrapping paper into the back of a closet, keep it neat and tidy for next year's celebrations by placing everything in storage boxes perfect for handling Christmas decor.

You can find tons of high-quality and top-rated organizers designed especially for Christmas-themed items like wreaths, lights, garlands, and more at Amazon. And these boxes, bins, and bags will not only keep your decorations totally safe and secure during the coming year, but they'll be easy to spot when stored away in your attic or basement thanks to their bright colors and fun designs. Plus, they come in a big variety of sizes and shapes, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the right storage piece for your ornaments, lights, wreaths, and artificial trees.

Best of all? Many of the storage boxes are on sale right now, starting at just $12.

Christmas Decor Storage Containers

Not sure what to do with the few dozen ornaments you've just taken off your tree? Consider picking up a storage container that comes with trays and dividers specifically meant to keep ornaments organized and securely in place, like this ″extraordinary″ storage box from Pakkon. The now-$12 storage box, which comes in red, green, and gray, has 128 slots as well as helpful zippered compartments and built-in labels, so you'll never lose track of a single ornament.

"I love that [these boxes] can be configured on each level in different ways to create a 'double size' space or a larger square. This allowed me to store all of the ornaments I have that are not plain round ornaments," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Amazon

Buy It! Pakkon Christmas Ornament Storage Box, $11.99 (orig. $27); amazon.com

If you're looking to find a home for reams of unused wrapping paper after the holiday, take a look at this storage container specifically for wrapping paper, ribbon, and bows that's 50 percent off right now. It has room to hold up to 27 rolls, while still being compact enough to fit easily under a bed or in a closet. It features sturdy straps and has a zippered lid and is made from a durable material.

"This unit is absolutely a must-have for keeping your holiday decor organized," wrote one shopper, who highlighted its "spacious interior" and "deep pockets on the lid which are great for bows, cards, or labels."

Amazon

Buy It! Holdn' Wrapping Paper Storage Container, $19.93 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

For anyone hoping to find a simple storage solution for wreaths or garlands, check out this best-selling bag that you can snag right now for $13, its lowest price in a while, according to Amazon. The round 30-inch storage bag has two individual zippered pockets that have buckles inside to keep everything perfectly in place. It features handles for easy carrying and is made from strong, moisture-proof canvas. Plus, you can choose from a few different colors, as it's available in green, black, or red.

One impressed shopper called the storage bag an "excellent product" that is "well made" and "easy to work with," and highlighted the clear slots in which you can write on a little card what exactly you're storing in it. They added that they "love the extra pouch in the middle for your battery-operated lights or if you have a fragile wreath."

Amazon

Buy It! Zober Double Premium Christmas Wreath Storage Bag, $12.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for easy, hassle-free ways to keep all your holiday decor stored away until next year, check out more storage options below.

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Christmas Ornament Storage, $23.38 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Homior Gift Wrap Organizer Storage Bag, $19.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sattiyrch Plastic Christmas Ornament Storage Box, $26.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zober Premium Wrap Organizer Storage Box, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sewanta Christmas Lights Storage Holder, $14.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zober Rolling Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $27.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sattiyrch 2-in-1 Christmas Ornament Storage Box and Figurine Container, $36.71 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.