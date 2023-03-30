Christine Quinn Thinks the New Season of 'Selling Sunset' Will Be Its Last: 'They Have an Uphill Battle'

"The original recipe we had worked. When you keep bringing in new characters, it dilutes what people originally fell in love with," said the former cast member

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 30, 2023 01:46 PM
Christine Quinn arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Christine Quinn predicts that Selling Sunset's days could be numbered.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the real estate agent and former cast member of the Netflix hit, 34, reveals that she has kept up with other members of the show since her departure in the fifth season and believes some of the magic that originally drew people to the series is gone.

"It's definitely a different vibe to say the least," Quinn, who was just eliminated from The Masked Singer, said. "They've brought so many new girls in."

"The original recipe we had worked," she continued." When you keep bringing in new characters, it dilutes what people originally fell in love with."

Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
The 'Selling Sunset' cast hit the People's Choice Awards. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Selling Sunset added Chelsea Lazkani in Season 5 and Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi to its Season 6 and 7 cast after Quinn and Maya Vander announced they would exit the show ahead of Season 6.

"I definitely think it's going to be a completely different show, and I don't think as many people are going to tune in," Quinn, who was the show's main antagonist on her seasons, said. "And then the people that do tune in are going to realize it's very different. They have to get to know a lot more characters. It's not as glamorous. It's not as fun anymore. I think they have an uphill battle right now. I really do."

"I think it's probably going to be the last season of Selling Sunset," she added. "I'm not the only person who thinks that."

Selling Sunset Christine Quinn
Netflix

Netflix confirmed in June there will be a sixth and seventh season of the show, but no release dates have been announced yet. Filming is ongoing.

Quinn, who was unmasked as the "Scorpio" on Monday's episode of Fox's Masked Singer, exited Oppenheim to launch her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, in April of last year.

RELATED Video: Christine Quinn Responds to 'Selling Sunset' Bribe Allegation, Reveals She Left the Oppenheim Group

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told PEOPLE. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Quinn said that she expected her new venture was going to be her central storyline on Selling Sunset's fifth season, but that's not what happened.

"That was my understanding of my storyline. I was talking about opening my own brokerage and doing my own thing, but I don't think that was interesting enough," Quinn said. "We've been working on it for a year and a half, so it was quite a surprise to see how creative the producers got with storylines when me creating my own brokerage wasn't creative enough."

She told The New York Times in a July 2022 interview that she was the only cast member on Selling Sunset to have what it takes to make a hit show that fans couldn't wait to binge watch.

"I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment," she said. "I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I'm going to give the world a show.'"

Selling Sunset will return for season 6 and 7 on Netflix. A release date has not been announced.

