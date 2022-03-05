Christine Quinn 'Shaken' After Attempted Home Invasion: 'Most Horrifying Moment of My Life'

Christine Quinn shared the 'horrifying' experience of two men attempting to break into her home just a few feet away from her bedroom

Christine Quinn has appealed for help after two men tried into her home.

On Friday, the Selling Sunset star, 33, recounted the "horrifying moment" on her Instagram Stories.

"We were sleeping and we woke up to noises, and the noises started getting louder and louder," Quinn recounted. "We didn't know what was going on. We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom, which is four feet right here," she said, motioning to her right, "there were two armed robbers breaking our glass window."

She credited her home's "strong" windows and "good security" as the reasons "they weren't able to get in."

"We immediately called the cops. The cops were here within a minute," the mom of one continued. "We went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door and the cops were here instantly."

Quinn, who welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with husband Christian Richard in May, shared that the "robbers weren't able to break into our house, or any of our windows" thanks to the double and triple-paned windows.

Issuing a plea for help in finding the attempted burglars, Quinn added, "If anyone knows these people, please immediately let me know."

"This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on camera literally four feet from me, and my baby's sleeping... very close to us, to the right of us. I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A., it's happening all the time. I don't know what would've happened if they would've been able to get through that glass. Because they would've reached our bedroom, and they would've probably shot us."

Concluding: "Be really safe out there. And if anyone recognizes these two people, please. let me know."

Quinn went on to show photos of the men from the surveillance cameras outside their home.

"We have 26 4k resolution cameras on our property and will have CLEAR shots of their face tomorrow I will post," she captioned a picture of one of the men.