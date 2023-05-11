Christine Quinn 'Not Shocked' That 'Snooze Fest' Heather El Moussa Not Called Back to Film 'Selling Sunset'

Christine Quinn is (once again!) not holding back.

The former Selling Sunset star spoke with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight on E! News about her thoughts on the trailer for the new season of the hit Netflix series. She also dished about her former costar, Heather El Moussa, who recently revealed she hasn't been called back to film season 7 yet.

"I'm not shocked because she's a snooze fest, but it is what it is," Quinn said of El Moussa. "She's a little snoozy! I love her. She's a sweetheart, but it's TV at the end of the day — you have to give it. You have to bring it."

Appearing on the same show in March, El Moussa revealed, "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

When Bailon asked how Heather felt about that, she responded: "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Quinn also shared what her thoughts on the show ahead of the season 6 premiere.

"I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I'm so supportive of them, but for me I don't think I'll watch the show, just because I want to know them for who they are, not what they're edited to be…But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer," she shared.

When asked about the status of her turbulent relationship with former costar Chrishell Stause, Quinn gave a surprising answer.

"I feel like Chrishell and I are actually not on bad terms. I told her on Twitter I'm open to reconciliation and she hearted it and there was a cute little convo, so who knows what the future holds," she revealed.

Her comments come after Quinn's appearance on Savannah Chrisley's podcast Unlocked. The former castmember described her five seasons on the hit series as "like Big Brother, everyone's like bangin' the boss."

Jerod Harris/Getty

"It's wild," Quinn said. "That's why I was so s----y at real estate. Because I never f---ed my boss."

When Chrisley asked Quinn if Stause's "career drastically" changed when she started dating Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, Quinn didn't hold back.

"Absolutely," she said, adding that she believes, "The difference is that she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show, and having listings on the show, which is more important than real life."

Stause and Oppenheim revealed they were dating in July 2021 while on vacation in Italy with a group of their costars. Their relationship ended in December 2021 due in part to Stauses' desire to start a family. Oppenheim also previously dated cast member Mary Fitzgerald.

Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald. Netflix

Chrisley said Quinn was also labeled as a "hardcore villain" among her coworkers on the show.

"I was on my own island," Quinn said. "It was very unfair. It was disgusting, it was vile."

Quinn's comments come one year after she left the Oppenheim Group to start her own company.

"Jason knew. I told him," Quinn told PEOPLE last year. "Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows."

She added, "Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."