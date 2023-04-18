Christine Quinn Believes She 'Never Got Any Listings' on 'Selling Sunset' Since She Wasn't 'Bangin' the Boss'

The former cast member opened up about her experience on the Netflix series on Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast

Published on April 18, 2023
Christine Quinn arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Christine Quinn is getting candid about her deals — or lack thereof — on Selling Sunset.

In a guest spot on Savannah Chrisley's podcast Unlocked on Tuesday, the former castmember described her five seasons on the hit series as "like Big Brother, everyone's like bangin' the boss."

"It's wild," Quinn, 34, said. "That's why I was so s----y at real estate. Because I never f---ed my boss."

When Chrisley, 25, asked Quinn if her former costar Chrishell Stause's "career drastically" changed when she started dating Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, Quinn didn't hold back.

"Absolutely," she said, adding that she believes, "The difference is that she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show, and having listings on the show, which is more important than real life."

Stause and Oppenheim revealed they were dating in July 2021 while on vacation in Italy with a group of their co-stars. Their relationship ended in December 2021 due in part to Stauses's desire to start a family. Oppenheim also previously dated cast member Mary Fitzerald.

Selling Sunset Heather Young
Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald. Netflix

Chrisley says Quinn was also labeled as a "hardcore villain" among her coworkers on the show, which Netflix has announced will return for seasons 6 and 7.

"I was on my own island," Quinn said. "It was very unfair. It was disgusting, it was vile."

Quinn's comments come one year after she left the Oppenheim Group to start her own company.

"Jason knew. I told him," Quinn told PEOPLE last year. "Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows."

She added, "Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

Quinn last appeared on the show in season 5. As she looked back at her time on Selling Sunset on Tuesday's podcast, Quinn expressed that she feels she made the right move.

"It's like the NFL — not for long, I don't think," Quinn said about the show's future. "I think they're really having problems just trying to get drama, and there's so many new cast members."

She added, "It's just like the original format is just completely gone. Maya [Vander]'s gone, I'm gone, Vanessa [Villela]'s gone…everyone's that caused drama or like at least made jokes is gone."

Vander has confirmed she left the show to start her own firm in Miami. Villela's departure has not been confirmed.

A release date for Selling Sunset season 6 has not yet been announced.

