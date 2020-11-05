"I've been within a foot of him and I wasn't nervous at all. He is so friendly," the celebrity real estate agent said of the animal

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Has a Tiger at Her L.A. Home for Security: 'He Is So Friendly'

Christine Quinn has one wild way of keeping her home safe.

While appearing on a recent episode of the newly rebooted MTV Cribs, the 32-year-old Selling Sunset star brought viewers into her Los Angeles home, where she revealed that she keeps a tiger on her property for security reasons.

As she led a tour through her luxurious mansion that comes equipped with a styling room, game room and a home cinema, Quinn revealed that she and her husband, Christian Richard, enjoy having the animal around as they feel it provides an extra sense of security alongside their "armed guards" and "canine unit dogs."

"We got it all because the house was featured on Selling Sunset. My neighbors recognized it and called me up," she said, according to the Daily Star. "I realized it meant people knew where we live now. That was a little scary to me because we are here a lot."

She added: "We were warned that a lot of weird things were happening in the area and I joked, 'If guns and dogs don't scare people, we need a tiger'... Then I decided it would be really fun to do that. So we found this guy who trains tigers as pets and got one."

During the episode of the MTV television series, the tiger is shown sitting on a patch of grass on the property without a leash or cage. According to Quinn, "he is so friendly."

"When we've had the tiger, he isn't even on a leash. I've been within a foot of him and I wasn't nervous at all," she said.

According to the outlet, Quinn also noted that feeling she needs to have all these forms of security was not something she ever imagined for herself.

"I never thought I would be the kind of person who would need all this … having armed guards in the driveway. But I’m thankful to be in this position," she added. "You’re only hated if you’ve done something great. That’s how I like to look at it."

Last month, MTV announced that fans would be welcomed back into the homes of their favorite celebrities, years after the original MTV Cribs went off the air.

Variety reported that MTV International and Viacom were set to reboot two different versions of the series, with one focusing on celebrity homes outside of the United States and one focusing on properties within the country.

The international edition — which premiered on Oct. 26 — has so far featured Quinn, as well as other celebrity guests including Caitlyn Jenner, British singer Stefflon Don and former Glee star Kevin McHale. Next up will be JoJo Siwa.