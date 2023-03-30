Christine Quinn ('Masked Singer' 's Scorpio!) Says Character Was Based on Her 'Selling Sunset' Persona

Christine Quinn always serves fierce, bold looks. So, of course, her Masked Singer character did too.

"It was basically like vintage Mugler meets alien chic," the Selling Sunset alum, who got eliminated on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, tells PEOPLE of her "Scorpio" costume. "They told me it was one of their costumes that took a lot more time, a lot more resources to do. I thought it was so cool and fantastic."

Quinn, 34, says her character on The Masked Singer was similar in many ways to her persona on the Netflix reality series: a villain.

"It was one of those things I knew I had to do to just stand out and be remembered," the How to Be a Boss B*tch author adds. "I think there's so many characters that we love who are the villains. I was definitely hamming it up, but I had to. And I think it's really fun."

The mom of 22-month-old son Christian exited Selling Sunset after five seasons and now hopes to focus on her acting career. But as a fan of The Masked Singer, she couldn't resist a chance to give reality TV one more go.

"I saw so many people doing it that were similar to me; I'm not a singer, I'm not a performer, but I wanted to do the show. I just think it's so fun," Quinn says. "It's something that definitely got me out of my comfort zone."

Below, Quinn shares what she thought of the judges suggesting she might be someone from the Real Housewives franchise, who she still talks to from Selling Sunset and what she thinks the show will be like without her.

You've rocked some pretty high heels before, but how was it moving under the Scorpio costume?

CHRISTINE QUINN: It was actually pretty light. There's some costumes that are definitely very big and heavy, and mine was actually easy to move around in. The tail was a little bit of a challenge. It was kind of like a weight distribution mind game. And then not being able not to see was really difficult. I didn't realize how much it throws off your equilibrium, and just simple dance moves that I'd normally be able to do made it more complicated.

The judges guessed you might be Real Housewives stars Erika Jayne, Denise Richards or Lisa Rinna. Would you ever consider joining that franchise?

Oh my gosh, no. I couldn't do the ensemble anymore. I really could not do that format. But I absolutely love the shows, it's just so not for me.

Have you kept up with your former Selling Sunset castmates since leaving the show?

Yeah, I do keep up with them. And I do talk with quite a few of them. It's definitely a different vibe to say the least. They've brought so many new girls in. The original recipe we had worked. When you keep bringing in new characters, it dilutes what people originally fell in love with. I definitely think it's going to be a completely different show, and I don't think as many people are going to tune in. And then the people that do tune in are going to realize it's very different. They have to get to know a lot more characters. It's not as glamorous. It's not as fun anymore. I think they have an uphill battle right now. I really do.

Also, I think that the main characters that had the comedic relief are both gone, and that's me and Maya. I think it's probably going to be the last season of Selling Sunset. I'm not the only person who thinks that.

You said you played a character on Selling Sunset, so are your relationships with any of your costars different from what viewers have seen on the show?

Yeah. I think people would be surprised to know that I talk with Davina because, in the show, you see that we don't really talk anymore. And then I talk with Maya, obviously. I talk with Chelsea, I talk with a lot of the [Selling the] OC cast, actually. I'm really good friends with the OC cast members. I talked with Mary the other day, actually. And I talked with Nicole, who is one of the new cast members. She's a good friend of mine, I've known her for years.

Since leaving the show and the Oppenheim Group, what is your focus right now?

My book [How to be a Boss B*tch] I absolutely love. It's been an incredible project that I've worked on for so many years. I have the paperback version coming out on May 9, so I'm really excited about that. That's been an awesome process of people telling me, "Oh my gosh, this is so inspiring. This changed my life." And that was kind of my goal when I was writing the book because I didn't want to do another celebrity memoir. I wanted it to really be relatable material that people could learn from and harness their personality traits that they already have and make them more powerful.

Can fans still expect to see you on TV at all?

I am getting more into the acting world, which is something that I did many years ago. It was my first love in addition to fashion because I obviously loved playing characters. It's really exciting to see the roles and everything that are out there and the stuff that I could be working on. And then modeling as well has always been my passion, and fashion in general.

Do you think your reality TV days are over?

Never say never. I think there's a lot of formats that I do love, like Next in Fashion, which is obviously a reality show, but I do want to stick more to the scripted shows and things like that, where I can really show my craft off.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.