Christine Quinn Says Selling Sunset Costar Chrishell Stause Has Blocked Her ‘on All Mediums’

'This is so silly, you’re like 40,' Quinn said while addressing Stause, 39, during a recent podcast interview

The feud between Selling Sunset costars Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause continues, with Quinn claiming her colleague has blocked her from all digital communication.

Quinn, 31, was a guest on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, where host Amanda Hirsch asked the real estate agent about where she currently stands with Stause, 39.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The stars’ tumultuous relationship has been a storyline on the Netflix reality show since season 1, and came to a head when Quinn made comments about Stause’s divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley in November. (On November 22, PEOPLE confirmed that Stause and Hartley had split after two years of marriage.)

According to Quinn, Stause blocked her on Instagram in season 1. But now, she says, “I’m blocked on all mediums,” including Twitter and text messaging.

When asked by Hirsch if she blocked her Oppenheim Group coworker back in return, Quinn quipped: “I don’t even know how to do that, nor do I even care. I’m like, what? This is so silly, you’re like 40.”

Stause has been open in the past about her decision to block Quinn on Instagram, speaking out after fans noticed she wasn’t tagging her in photos of the cast when all her other costars were.

Image zoom Selling Sunset cast Netflix

“I'm just going to be very honest with you guys, I have her blocked," she told BBC Radio 1's The Reality Tea Podcast in June. “And it's one of those things where I think that does come across very childish and ridiculous. But I have the screenshots. She knows why she's blocked. I'm sure she hopes that I never show you guys why she's blocked, because it would be embarrassing to her."

Last month, Stause called out Quinn on Twitter after Page Six published an interview with Quinn in which the reality star said Stause and Hartley, 43, had sought out help from a marriage counselor prior to their split.

"We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," Quinn told the outlet. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them."

Image zoom Chrishell Stause with Justin Hartley; Christine Quinn Emma McIntyre/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Stause shot down Quinn’s claims, calling them "a complete lie."

"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so," Stause tweeted. "Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Hartley's Ex-Wife Lindsay Korman Defends Him as 'Solid Man' After Chrishell Stause Breakup

She added that it is "so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves."

"I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source," she continued. "She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

On Tuesday, Stause took to her Instagram Stories to call Quinn out again — this time for a statement made on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

The star shared a screenshot of a quote from Quinn, and shared her thoughts on it.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause's Instagram Story Chrishell Stause/Instagram

“She’s kind of had and always has had this kind of victim mentality. She’s always the victim of something,” Quinn’s comment read, describing Stause’s reaction to the divorce.

Stause replied on her Instagram Stories: “Not a victim, never have been. I am a victor of many things and thriving. I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”