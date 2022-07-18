Christine Quinn Says 'Hulu, Give Me a Call' as Selling Sunset Future Remains Uncertain

Christine Quinn is keeping her TV options open after five seasons on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

During an interview with The New York Times, the 33-year-old real estate agent and reality star alluded to the prospect of getting her own series: "Hulu, give me a call," she said. Quinn has not been confirmed to be returning to Selling Sunset after she parted ways with The Oppenheim Group to start her own firm at the end of last season.

She also threw some shade at the hit series, telling the Times that she's the only cast member to have what it takes to make a hit show that fans couldn't wait to binge watch.

"I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment," she said. "I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I'm going to give the world a show.'"

Over five seasons, fans watched as Quinn not only sold ultra-exclusive real estate, but also caused drama with all of her costars. In an explosive season five conflict, for instance, Emma Hernan claimed Quinn bribed a client with $5,000 to quit working with her. Quinn vehemently denies the accusation.

Christine Quinn Denies She Faked COVID to Skip Selling Sunset Reunion

"Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can't afford my lawyers," Quinn told PEOPLE of the allegation in May. "So it's not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I've never bribed a client. I don't need to bribe a client, because they'll work with me organically."

Quinn exited Oppenheim to launch her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, in April.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told PEOPLE. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Her break from the firm at the center of the show has left her future on it in question. Quinn was not at the series' reunion at the end of season five, and she said that she expected her new venture was going to be her central storyline on Selling Sunset's latest season, which it wasn't.

Netflix Selling Sunset Reunion Special

"That was my understanding of my storyline. I was talking about opening my own brokerage and doing my own thing, but I don't think that was interesting enough," Quinn said. "We've been working on it for a year and a half, so it was quite a surprise to see how creative the producers got with storylines when me creating my own brokerage wasn't creative enough."

Quinn added that while she watched seasons one through three of Selling Sunset, she has only seen "clips" of four and five.

Christine Quinn seen leaving the launch party for Ciaté x Christine Quinn at The Marylebone Hotel on September 22, 2021 in London, England.

"I know what happens in real life. I know what the conversations we have, the order they happen and the words that we say, the words that actually come out of our mouths. So I don't need to go rewatch something that isn't reality," she said. "I know my truth. I know what happened."

But Quinn is not against returning to the show, under the right circumstances. Last month, Netflix announced Selling Sunset's renewal alongside a new slate of real estate and home reno shows, including one starring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.