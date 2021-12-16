Christine Quinn Says 'There's Definitely Favoritism' in the Selling Sunset Editing Room

"I was hoping that multiple sides would be shown," Christine Quinn said as she addressed being labeled the "villain" in the Netflix series

Christine Quinn is calling out "favoritism" in the Selling Sunset editing room following her "villain" status in season 4 of the Netflix show.

During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday, Quinn was asked by cohost Nina Parker how she feels about "being branded the villain" of the series. The reality star said, "I actually really loved it at first. I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character. It's so fun for me."

Quinn, who welcomed her first baby — son Christian Georges Dumontet — with husband Christian Richard in May, continued, "However, I was hoping that multiple sides would be shown — my vulnerability, different things — but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal, so it was hard for me. Especially when I was going through a lot this season."

"It's fun," Quinn added. "But people need to realize it's a show and obviously we do want to make it entertaining and we do want to have fun. So I like to do the best with what I'm given."

But she said there are "absolutely" other sides of her costars that aren't shown on Selling Sunset.

"There are many times where in the show I say certain things, but they don't want to have another person respond to me so sometimes they'll do an interview clip, and I'm just like, 'Ugh! Why can't I ever get a word in?'" Quinn explained, claiming that there's "definitely favoritism in the editing room."

Netflix did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

She also opened up about her portrayal on the show translating to criticism on social media, sharing that being accused of faking her pregnancy was "the hardest." Quinn said she hasn't actually watched the show because she "didn't get around to it," so she was caught off-guard when viewers challenged her pregnancy.

"All these pregnancy rumors surfaced and I didn't know where it was coming from," she said. "Then I realized people were like, 'I can't believe you were doing yoga after a C-section,' and I was like, 'What are they talking about?'"

"I realized in episode 4, I had my baby, and then in episode 5, I was doing a yoga scene. But that was actually when I was pregnant," she said. "It was only showing from the boobs up and behind when I was doing inversions and headstands. That's what sparked it."

Quinn isn't the only Selling Sunset star to take issue with editing on the show. Earlier this month, Maya Vander also spoke about her experience filming Selling Sunset on the Domenick Nati Show podcast.

"A reality show can get easily manipulated and edited," she said, pointing specifically to her castmate Davina Potratz, whom she said got "a bad edit" because "every show wants to have a villain."

She claimed some of her own words were manipulated as well. "I did notice some stuff that I did not say. Somehow the words, if they don't show your face but they put words together, they can create a sentence and make it look like I said something, which is pretty clever and interesting to watch."

However, Vander noted, "It is part of being in a reality show. You take the chance and you are at the mercy of the producers at the end of the day, and the editing."

"Nothing we can do about it, you know?" she continued. "We are in a reality show, we signed contracts, and we respect the contract and we respect the fact that we're putting ourselves out there, and whatever they decide to make us look like, it is what it is."

Vander said she will "probably not" be a full-time cast member if the show, which is taped in Los Angeles, returns for season 6 as she wants to focus on her business and family in Miami.