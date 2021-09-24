Christine Quinn 'Hurt' She & Heather Rae Young Are 'Drifting Apart': 'She Was Like a Sister'

"I slowly started getting phased out of the group," Christine Quinn says of her relationship with her Selling Sunset costars

Christine Quinn is opening up about the breakdown of her relationship with Selling Sunset costar Heather Rae Young.

"We just started seeing each other less and less and less, and she became closer with Mary [Fitzgerald] and Chrishell [Stause], who obviously has opinions about me. Unfortunately, it is what it is," says Quinn, who will release her first book, How to Be a Bad Bitch, in May 17, 2022. "I was really hurt because Heather and I were so close. She was like a sister to me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adds Quinn: "I feel like out of all the girls, Heather and I were actually the closest. Mary and I were close in proximity because we lived together, but it was surface level; it wasn't deep. I knew more about Heather in five minutes than I did with Mary living with her in six months. So I think that's the hard part for me is that we were so close, and we don't even know why we drifted apart."

After a bumpy first season, Quinn, 32, and Young, 34, were friendly on seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix reality series, which was renewed for two more seasons earlier this year. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Quinn hasn't been on Young's social media recently. And she was noticeably absent from Young's recent bridal shower ahead of her upcoming wedding to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa.

"My invite must've got lost in the mail," Quinn quips.

While the reality star can't pinpoint exactly why their relationship went south, she notes there were a few points of tension.

First, Quinn was upset by an interview Young gave in which she talked about her co-star becoming a mother.

"I read an article that she did, and it really broke my heart because she said something about me being a mom not changing me or something. It said something like, 'I hope she becomes a softer person,'" Quinn says. "Out of all the things you could have said, why? I knew she didn't mean it that way, but ... we're sort of drifting apart."

Quinn also says she helped Young manifest a future with her fiancé El Moussa.

"The nail in the coffin was when I read that she wrote a letter to Tarek and told him to open it on their one-year anniversary — and they were engaged a year later," Quinn says.

"The hurtful thing was she came to me for advice and me, obviously being the manifestation guru, said, 'How do I keep this guy? I love him. I really like him.' It was his birthday, I think, and she had just met him," Quinn explains. "I said, 'Write him a card and tell him to open this on your one-year anniversary, and tell him I love you so much. I'm so happy for this year together. I can't wait to be married.' And then sure enough, a year went by and he opened the card and they were engaged a year later. I like to say I'm responsible; I like to take credit for that — that was my guru manifestation idea."

Quinn adds that she doesn't have as much of a relationship with her Oppenheim Group colleagues and Selling Sunset costars because she prefers to work from home.