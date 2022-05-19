"I don't like being controlled," says the Selling Sunset star, who just released her first book, How to Be a Boss B*tch

Christine Quinn Reveals She Broke Up with Former Sugar Daddy Because He Tracked Her Car

Christine Quinn is opening up about a past relationship with a sugar daddy.

In her new book How to Be a Boss B*tch (out now), the Selling Sunset star details her relationship with Mr. Valentino, or Mr. V, an older man she dated in her twenties. Now she's opening up to PEOPLE about their romance — and how eating McDonald's in a Bentley factored into their split.

"There's no shame in that game," Quinn, 33, says of once having a sugar daddy. "At the end of the day, it's two consensual adults. I was 21 and he was 40. He was the most gorgeous, worldly, handsome man I had ever seen at the time, so I was immediately drawn to him; we had this amazing chemistry."

Quinn met Mr. V in her native Dallas, when she was bartending, and she says they had a real connection: "It was a great relationship because not only was I physically attracted to him, but we had this instant mental connection where we could read each other's minds."

In her book, the reality star reveals Mr. V introduced her to the world of designer labels and luxury cars, which she lives in today. But their relationship came with a price that ended up being too high: he asked Quinn to stop working.

"The biggest mistake that I ever made was quitting my job. I wish I wouldn't have done that. But I quit my job for him and by doing so, I lost my power," Quinn says. "He basically wanted me to be a housewife, and I didn't want that life. So I chose to walk away."

The celebrity real estate agent decided to end things when she learned that Mr. V was tracking the Bentley he gave her — and was upset she had been eating McDonald's in the high-end car.

"He gave me this car and bought me all these beautiful gifts, and that's great — but I don't like to be controlled," Quinn says. "That was a trigger point to me because it's a very violating feeling to realize that someone is tracking you or stalking you or invading your privacy."

Adds Quinn: "I had never experienced that before. It was just a form of control, and I don't think it was meant to be really malicious per se, but it made me really value freedom and independence, and made me realize I have to make my own kingdom first, then my king will come."

Sure enough, Quinn built her own life, finding success on Selling Sunset, before marrying her husband, software engineer Christian Dumontet, 43, in 2019. The pair welcomed son Christian in May 2021, and they just opened their new crypto real estate company, RealOpen, last month.