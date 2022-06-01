Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Was Not Invited to MTV Movie & TV Awards UNSCRIPTED: Source

The reality star's fate on the show was left up in the air as she exited the Oppenheim Group real estate firm at the end of the fifth season

Christine Quinn will not be attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

The Selling Sunset star, who's often portrayed as the series villain, will not appear at this Sunday's event, a source close to the cast confirms to PEOPLE.

"People were shocked she wasn't invited," the source says. "Before this, she hadn't been axed out or ex-communicated yet. Even in the past, she'd walk at a different time than the cast if there's been straight up animosity, but never was she not invited."

While MTV provides Netflix with tickets for its stars, it's the streaming service that ultimately chooses who gets an invite. A second source familiar with the situation confirms that "Netflix managed the ticket allotment" and "Christine was never part of that allotment."

SELLING SUNSET Credit: NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

While Quinn may not be attending the Los Angeles awards show, she still snagged a nomination. She and fellow cast member, Chrishell Stause are nominated together in the "Best Fight" category, while Selling Sunset was nominated for Best Docu-Reality Series.

Per the source close to the cast, Quinn is currently keeping a low profile in the wake of the snub.

"Christine was told to put a pause on press and stay low key which is hard for her to do," the source says. "She's really trying to relax and think about what's next for her. She needs to decompress."

Christine Quinn Denies She Faked COVID to Skip Selling Sunset Reunion Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

While Quinn was not invited to the awards show, other Selling Sunset stars will be in attendance, including Heather Rae Young who shared a sneak peek on Instagram during a dress fitting on Tuesday.

"Got to play dress up for MTV awards fitting 🤗 This wasn't the one I said yes to… but so many cute options! Loving this color for spring, obsessed with colors right now!!" she wrote in the caption. "2 more days until the awards!"

According to MTV's website, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan will both be presenting at the the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is hosting.

Stause is now dating Australian musician G Flip.

Quinn recently experienced an off-screen conflict when she faced backlash from anti-fur protesters at a book signing in May.

In a photo from the event, the Selling Sunset star can be seen hiding under a table as anti-fur demonstrators protested during the appearance, where she was promoting her new book, How to be a Boss B*tch.

The protesters that showed up at the event at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, New Jersey, held signs that read "How to be a Basic B*tch," a diss at the Netflix star's book title. In several of her Instagram posts from the day, Quinn is seen wearing fur and leather.

season 5 of selling sunset Credit: Netflix

Since season 5 dropped, the reality star has been trying to set the record straight about some evens on the show.

During the most recent season, Quinn's castmate and fellow real estate agent Emma Hernan accused Quinn of bribing a client with $5,000 to stop working with Hernan.

Quinn spoke with PEOPLE in May and addressed the serious accusation.

"Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can't afford my lawyers," Quinn said. "So it's not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I've never bribed a client. I don't need to bribe a client, because they'll work with me organically."

Quinn also told PEOPLE she left the real estate agency where the show is set, the Oppenheim Group, due to her and her husband Christian Dumontet's launch of their new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

The streaming service has yet to announce a season 6 renewal of the popular reality show or a cast lineup.