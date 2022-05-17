Christine Quinn Responds to Selling Sunset Bribe Allegation, Reveals She Left the Oppenheim Group

The Netflix star — who just released her first book, How to Be a Boss Bitch — opens up about her future on Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn is opening up about her future in real estate — and on Selling Sunset.

The reality star tells PEOPLE she recently left celebrity real estate agency the Oppenheim Group amid the April launch of her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn — who on Tuesday released her first book, How to Be a Boss Bitch — tells PEOPLE. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Quinn, 33, adds that Oppenheim Group boss and Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim was aware of her new company.

"Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I don't think anyone actually thought...I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows," Quinn says. "Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

In an explosive season 5 allegation, castmate Emma Hernan claims Quinn bribed a client with $5,000 to quit working with her. Quinn vehemently denies the accusation.

"Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can't afford my lawyers," Quinn says of the allegation. "So it's not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I've never bribed a client. I don't need to bribe a client, because they'll work with me organically."

In the season 5 finale, Jason and colleague Mary Fitzgerald are in the Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood office, waiting for a sit-down with Quinn to discuss the alleged bribe, when Quinn doesn't show up; however, Quinn says she wasn't aware of the meeting.

"I didn't even know that was happening. Are you kidding me? I was at home chilling. Don't act like I was a part of that scene. I wasn't. I didn't even know it was happening," Quinn says. "This was all going on unbeknownst to me. So yeah, it was a shock."

A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment; a rep for Jason Oppenheim couldn't be reached for comment.

After seasons of drama with castmates and Hernan's bribery claim, Quinn's fate at the Oppenheim Group seemed uncertain by the end of season 5, when, in the reunion, Jason said: "Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group."

In response, Quinn — who did not attend the reunion's taping — says: "There's not a place for me because I terminated my contract. He got a letter from my lawyers before the reunion. That's why there's not a place, because my license is hung somewhere else."

Quinn and her husband announced the launch of RealOpen, a company through which people can buy real estate with crypto currency, on April 23. And she expected the venture to be her central storyline on season 5 of Selling Sunset.

"That was my understanding of my storyline. I was talking about opening my own brokerage and doing my own thing, but I don't think that was interesting enough," says Quinn. "We've been working on it for a year and a half, so it was quite a surprise to see how creative the producers got with storylines when me creating my own brokerage wasn't creative enough."

Quinn — who shares a 1-year-old son, Christian, with her husband — adds that while she watched seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset, she has only seen "clips" of 4 and 5.

"I know what happens in real life. I know what the conversations we have, the order they happen and the words that we say, the words that actually come out of our mouths. So I don't need to go rewatch something that isn't reality," she says. "I know my truth. I know what happened."

And while Netflix has yet to announce Selling Sunset's renewal past season 5, but Quinn would be open to returning to the show, under the right circumstances.