Christine Quinn Is Not Returning to Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'

Christine Quinn is leaving Selling Sunset, PEOPLE confirms.

The reality star and luxury real estate agent, 33, will not be returning for seasons six and seven of the hit Netflix series. Production for the upcoming seasons began this summer.

Quinn was a staple on Selling Sunset — which follows the exclusive Oppenheim Group real estate firm as they sell some of the most exclusive luxury homes in Los Angeles — since it first debuted in 2019 through the latest fifth season.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Quinn's departure from the series.

Over five seasons, fans watched as Quinn not only sold ultra-exclusive real estate, but was also involved in drama with all of her costars. In an explosive season 5 conflict, for instance, Emma Hernan claimed Quinn bribed a client with $5,000 to quit working with her. Quinn vehemently denied the accusation.

Netflix

"Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can't afford my lawyers," Quinn told PEOPLE of the allegation in May. "So it's not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I've never bribed a client. I don't need to bribe a client, because they'll work with me organically."

Quinn exited Oppenheim to launch her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, in April.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told PEOPLE. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

With her time at the Oppenheim Group ending, Quinn's future on Selling Sunset was uncertain, especially after she missed the season 5 reunion after contracting COVID-19.

In May, she denied speculation that she faked having the coronavirus to avoid hashing out her issues with her costars.

"I absolutely did have COVID. I absolutely did," Quinn said while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Ahead of the gathering, a rep for Quinn told PEOPLE that "out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion."

"She is still feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions to keep her family safe," the rep said at the time.

During an interview with The New York Times last month, Quinn alluded to the prospect of getting her own series: "Hulu, give me a call," she said jokingly.

She also threw some shade at Selling Sunset, telling the Times that she's the only cast member to have what it takes to make a hit show that fans couldn't wait to binge watch.

"I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment," she said. "I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I'm going to give the world a show.' "