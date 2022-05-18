Several people with signs interrupted the Selling Sunset star's event promoting her memoir, How to be a Boss B*tch, at a local bookstore

Christine Quinn Hides from Anti-Fur Protesters Under a Table at New Jersey Book Signing

Christine Quinn faced backlash at a recent book signing on Sunday.

In a photo from the event, below, the Selling Sunset star, 33, can be seen hiding under a table as anti-fur demonstrators protested during the appearance, where she was promoting her new book, How to be a Boss B*tch.

The protesters that showed up at the event at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, New Jersey, held signs that read "How to be a Basic B*tch," a diss at the Netflix star's book title. A video obtained by the Daily Mail captures one woman yelling, "Only pathetic, desperate influencers wear fur."

In several of her Instagram posts from the day, Quinn is seen wearing fur and leather.

A day before the New Jersey signing, Quinn reportedly faced off with more protesters outside her meet and greet at The Strand in New York City, the Mail reported.

A representative for Quinn had no comment.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn hides behind a desk from anti-fur protestors at her book signing in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Credit: BACKGRID

The reality star recently found herself fending off another allegation. During season 5 of Selling Sunset, Quinn's castmate and fellow real estate agent Emma Hernan accused Quinn of bribing a client with $5,000 to stop working with Hernan.

Quinn spoke with PEOPLE in May and addressed the serious accusation.

"Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can't afford my lawyers," Quinn said. "So it's not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I've never bribed a client. I don't need to bribe a client, because they'll work with me organically."

Quinn also told PEOPLE she left the real estate agency where the show is set, the Oppenheim Group, due to her and her husband Christian Dumontet's launch of their new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

Christine Quinn seen leaving the launch party for Ciaté x Christine Quinn at The Marylebone Hotel on September 22, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Ricky Vigil/GC Images

She also claimed she was the one to end her contract.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told PEOPLE. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

A rep for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday. The streaming service has yet to announce a season 6 renewal of the popular reality show or a cast lineup.