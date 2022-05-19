Christine Quinn Denies She Faked Contracting COVID to Skip Selling Sunset Reunion

The Selling Sunset star said she opted out of watching the reunion special and instead turned on The Kardashians

Christine Quinn is shutting down rumors about her recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Quinn sat down with Cohen alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Girardi and addressed rumors about her absence from the recent Selling Sunset season 5 reunion.

"People think you faked COVID," Cohen, 53, said.

"I absolutely did have COVID. I absolutely did," Quinn responded.

Ahead of the gathering, a rep for Quinn, 33, told PEOPLE that "out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion."

"She is still feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions to keep her family safe," the rep said at the time.

As Cohen pointed out, some fans were not convinced due to the drama that has unfolded between the members of the Oppenheim Group and the announcement that there is "not a place" for Quinn at the real estate brokerage anymore.

When asked on Watch What Happens Live if she watched the Netflix series' reunion from home, Quinn admitted she opted for The Kardashians instead.

Cohen added that for the Real Housewives, when a cast member opts out of a reunion it's an "ixnay." Quinn, however, insisted that was not a part of her contract.

Later during the late-night show, Cohen read off a fan question asking why Quinn did not participate in the reunion virtually like her co-star Amanza Smith, who also had COVID.

"Well, I wasn't feeling well at all. I was in bed until 4 o'clock that day. And like, no one wants to see what I look like in the morning," she said.

Christine Quinn Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images

Quinn is known as the show's primary antagonist, with her in-office feuds seemingly building with each new season. She has spoken out about her portrayal on the show, including following the fourth season's premiere in December 2021. On an episode of E!'s Daily Pop, she shared how she really feels about being "branded the villain." While she "loved it at first," with time, the storyline has lost its appeal.

"I was hoping that multiple sides would be shown — my vulnerability, different things — but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal, so it was hard for me."