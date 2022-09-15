Christina Ricci Lists Charming Brooklyn Townhouse for $2.4 Million — See Inside!

Christina Ricci is letting go of her New York townhouse!

The Yellowjackets actress, 42, has listed her three-story home located in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, just a short walk away from Fort Greene Park, for $2.4 million.

John Carapella of Compass holds the listing.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the two-family residence is separated into a garden-level apartment and an upper-level apartment.

In the garden-level space, a gated entrance and enclosed backyard allows for added privacy. It contains just one bedroom and bathroom, in addition to the outdoor patio and garden.

The upper-level unit begins with the second floor and features an airy living room with a gas fireplace. Two large windows provide plenty of lighting for a homeowner's plant collection.

Connected to the living area is the dining room, which flows directly into the newly renovated kitchen. Equipped with dark wooden floors and marble countertops, the cook space also includes direct access to the deck and garden.

The remaining two bedrooms can be found on the third floor, along with a small office space that could function as a fourth bedroom. A brick fireplace adds character to a sunny space currently set up as an exercise area in the upper level.

After tying the knot with husband Mark Hampton in October 2021, it is no surprise that Ricci is letting go of some East Coast real estate. The Casper actress and Los Angeles-based hairdresser welcomed their first child together, Cleopatra, in December 2021. She also shares son Freddie, 7, with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

In an interview for Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, the Emmy-nominated actress opened up about her marriage with Hampton and how it compares to her previous relationships.

"I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I'm in now. I think that a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for," she said.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In January 2021, the actress requested a restraining order against ex Heerdegen. In the request, which was obtained by PEOPLE, she claims she suffered from "severe physical and emotional abuse," sometimes occurring in front of their son.

Following their split, the pair agreed on a custody arrangement for Freddie, which allows for "regular monitored visitation time," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.