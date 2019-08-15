Fans of Christina Anstead, rejoice!

The HGTV star’s first solo show Christina on the Coast has been renewed for a second season, the network announced on Wednesday.

Season two will consist of 13 new episodes, set to premiere in early 2020. According to HGTV president Jane Latman, more than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the first season, which premiered this May.

“In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby,” Latman said. “Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life.”

Anstead, 36, also shared the happy news to her Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “So BEYOND excited to announce that Christina On The Coast has been picked up for a second season!!! “

“13 brand new episodes coming in 2020!!” she continued. “Thank you @hgtv for the opportunity- and to all of you for your support- so grateful!!”

In the first season of Christina on the Coast, fans got to see the moment Anstead and her new husband Ant decided to officially move in together, and the couple walking into their new house for the first time.

The newlyweds, who married in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018, are now expecting their first child together and celebrated their new addition with a baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in June.

Anstead’s solo show came after the success of her other HGTV show Flip or Flop, which she films alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa and Anstead share 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 3½-year-old son Brayden James.

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Anstead opened up about filming the first season of Christina on the Coast.

“This is the authentic me, unfiltered, just how I want to do a show,” she said at the time. “I’m an executive producer. I help write every script. I approve everything. It’s just been an incredible experience.”