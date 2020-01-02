Christina on the Coast is back!

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead‘s solo show returns to HGTV Thursday for its second season, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the premiere, which follows the designer and mom of three as she prepares to welcome her new baby boy, Hudson London, with husband Ant Anstead. Hudson was born September 6.

In the clip below, Christina and Ant visit a bakery to taste test cakes for their baby gender reveal party.

“I’d like all the options if possible,” jokes Ant, 40, who hosts Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers.

The couple, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, first try a lemon coconut cake — Christina digging in with a pink spoon while her British husband eats with a blue spoon.

“Did you go for a blue spoon because you think it’s a boy?” Christina asks Ant, who admits, “Subconsciously maybe.”

At the time, Christina revealed she felt the odds were “70-30” that her next child would be a girl, whereas Ant was convinced, “95-5” they would be having a daughter. Funny enough, viewers are now aware both parents were incorrect with their guesses: they welcomed a boy!

Hudson, now 3 months, joined older siblings Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9, whom Christina shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and Archie, 13, and Amelie, 16, Ant’s kids from his previous marriage.

The couple then went on to discuss names for their future baby — Ant suggesting if they have a daughter to name her Mary after his nan.

“I’m not really into traditional names,” Christina replies. “I have a Taylor and a Brayden, I like names that end with an N’s, like Jayden, Cayden, Hudson.”

“What about London?” asks Ant.

“Don’t you think that’s kind of weird? That would be like me naming our kid California,” Christina quips. Fans who’ve kept up with the couple since know they both got their way!

While the couple didn’t settle on a name in the clip, they did decide on vanilla for their cupcake flavor.

Season two of Christina on the Coast will consist of 13 new episodes. According to HGTV president Jane Latman, more than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the first season, which premiered last May.

“In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby,” Latman said in a statement. “Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life.”

After announcing the show’s renewal in August, Christina, 36, shared the happy news to her Instagram, writing, “So BEYOND excited to announce that Christina On The Coast has been picked up for a second season!!!”

“13 brand new episodes coming in 2020!!” she continued. “Thank you @hgtv for the opportunity- and to all of you for your support- so grateful!!”

In the first season of Christina on the Coast, fans got to see the moment Christina and Ant decided to officially move in together, and when the couple walked into their new house for the first time.

The newlyweds, who married in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018, continue to spend time with their blended family and recently shared a New Years family photo showing everyone in matching pajamas in front of a giant “LOVE” sign in their backyard.

Christina’s solo show came after the success of her other HGTV show Flip or Flop, which she films alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. That series returns for its ninth season — the third since the couple divorced — in 2020.

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Christina opened up about filming the first season of Christina on the Coast.

“This is the authentic me, unfiltered, just how I want to do a show,” she said at the time. “I’m an executive producer. I help write every script. I approve everything. It’s just been an incredible experience.”

Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.