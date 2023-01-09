WATCH: Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He's 'Liking' Her 'Cowgirl' Look in Premiere of New Show in Tennessee

Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall are enjoying the Southern charm of Tennessee life!

In an exclusive clip from the premiere of the HGTV star's new show Christina in the Country, the pair go horseback riding and Christina, 39, shares that she feels like she is "in a dream" at her second home.

"Nice little sunset ride with my wife. It's perfect," Josh says. When Christina jokes she and her horse have a similar braided hairstyle, he adds, "I never would've taken you for a cowgirl, but I'm liking the look."

In an on camera-interview the designer explains. "Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more. I'm always looking for more reasons to spend time here."

Luckily for Christina, she found one: The Christina on the Coast star's new HGTV spinoff series follows her design career as she settles into her vacation home in Franklin, Tenn. and begins to expand her business in the area. Throughout the season, Christina will also explore country life and neighboring Nashville.

She's keeping her first Tennessee project in the family, with a design for Josh's sister, Stacie, who previously appeared on the MTV series The Hills, where she was known as "Stacie the bartender."

In the clip, Christina tells her husband, "Your sister and [her husband] Joel are coming over tonight and I feel it's the perfect opportunity for us to redo their house. She's always complaining about their house, let's convince her and Joel to be our first client out here and then we can start working out here and be here more."

Josh jokes that he doesn't think "it will take much convincing."

Christina in the Country is the star's third HGTV series. In addition to her first solo series, Christina on the Coast, she previously starred in Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The pair, who split in 2016, share two children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. She also shares son Hudson, 3, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Flip or Flop ended in March 2022 after 10 seasons. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the show was "just too intimate of a setting" for the exes.

Speaking about her Country spinoff, Christina shared in December, she couldn't be more excited for the new series, calling it her "new favorite project EVER" in an Instagram post announcing the show. The trailer promises all sorts of down home fun, from line dancing to riding in four wheelers.

The premiere of Christina in the Country, "Taking on Tennessee," will air Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 pm ET on HGTV.