Christina Hall Shares Sneak Peek of New Life in Tennessee on 'Christina in the Country': 'I'm in a Dream'

Christina Hall is leaning in to the country life!

The HGTV star, 39, has packed her bags and is taking cameras with her in a new show, Christina in the Country (premiering Jan. 12), and PEOPLE has a first look.

The 6-episode docu-series follows the designer and her family to Nashville, where she purchased a farmhouse in May 2021.

"I feel like in the South, I feel more relaxed," she explains in the exclusive behind-the-scenes preview above, which features footage of the Flip or Flop alum going horseback riding and kicking back in a creek.

"The air is so clean. How peaceful is this?" she asks her husband, Josh Hall, as they sit outside enjoying the countryside in one clip.

"It's perfect," he responds.

Josh Hall Instagram

Christina's three children have also been getting a taste of the laid-back lifestyle. She shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, 40; and Hudson, 3, with her second husband, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, 42.

"Tennessee has always been a special place to me but now it truly is my home away from home," she adds.

Josh Hall Instagram

Christina purchased her Tennessee farmhouse after falling in love with the area during a visit to a friend who had moved there.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josh Hall Instagram

On a second trip a few months later, she decided to look at some real estate on a whim.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she said. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers'

Christina's first HGTV show, Flip or Flop, ended its 10-season run in March 2022.

News of its sudden conclusion may have taken fans by surprise, but a source revealed to PEOPLE that it was a long time coming. Working together became "too intimate" for Hall and El Moussa to continue the series, the source said.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," the source explained.

Months after the series finale, the exes aired one last special episode, "The Final Flip," in December.