Christina Hendricks Says Her 'Whimsical' L.A. Home 'Feels Like a Hug' — See Inside!

The Good Girls star opened up about her Los Angeles home in the latest issue of Drew and Jonathan Scott's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal

Christina Hendricks knows what she wants from her home when she returns to it at the end of each day.

Detailing that her space shies away from more modern home trends, the Good Girls and Mad Men star, 46, says her 1916 home features ornate and playful decor, much to her liking, despite being "traditional on the outside."

"Some people want to unclutter their life and live minimally. I respect that, and I feel comfortable visiting them," Hendricks explains. "But I always wanted to have one of those places that no matter how many times you visit, you notice something different, something whimsical."

"I'd love it if my friends' kids walked into my house and found it magical — an elegant magic castle!" she adds.

Hendricks has a vast collection of antiques throughout her home that she has sourced online from sites like 1stdibs and Chairish.

But, despite the throwback feeling, the actress notes that she never wants to feel like she is on the set of a period film or TV show in her home.

"I try to keep a balance — not too many antiques, not too many modern elements," Hendricks shares. "I've read over the years if you like things, they'll go together."

"When I buy a new piece, I do try to make sure it complements what's already there, but if I truly love it, I'll find a way to make it work," she adds. Hendricks even keeps "a list of dimensions and a small tape measure" in her purse at all times "so that if I do find that dream credenza, I'll know if it's going to fit in my house or not."

Hendricks's home has evolved over the years and grown to reflect her tastes at different points of her life.

"When I first bought the home, I painted everything white because I just wanted a neutral palette. I'd never owned a home before. And as the years go by, another room gets wallpapered, another room gets painted," she tells Reveal.

Her most recent update to her space came in 2019 when she added brighter colors to her previous darker scheme.

"I wanted it to be happier and cheerier inside," she says. "It was romantic and serious, and now it's romantic and playful."

The star has never hired anyone to help make her house feel like home. "Hiring someone to do my house would be like hiring a stranger to make me a mix tape," she says. "I'm sure that person has great taste and I'm sure there would be some great music on it, but it wouldn't emotionally affect me because I didn't choose it."

"It wouldn't have memories attached to it. Everything in my home reminds me of something exciting that happened, a place that I visited, a loving moment, or a funny story," she adds.

Now, Hendricks, who travels often, also says that coming back to her Los Angeles space after being away from it can be emotional.

"I travel a lot for work, and I stay in sterile environments for months at a time," she says. "So when I come home to my things, it feels like a hug."