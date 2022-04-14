Christina Hall's Husband Says She 'Doesn't Need Anyone's Validation' in Supportive Post

"This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible," Josh Hall wrote of his HGTV star wife, Christina Hall

Josh Hall has plenty of love for his wife, Christina Hall.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old realtor uploaded a supportive Instagram message about Christina, 38 — the HGTV star who switched her last name from Haack to Hall after confirming her surprise marriage earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his post, Josh shared two photos of him and his wife, hugging in front of a picturesque oceanfront pool. One pic had the pair smiling towards the camera while another showed Josh kissing Christina on the cheek.

"This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible," Josh wrote in his caption.

He went on to praise her sense of self, saying, "No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn't need anyone's validation and certainly doesn't let anyone's disapproval affect what she does with HER life."

His message ended with a note about the misconceptions about social media.

"Reminder: social media is not reality," Josh added. "Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms. They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved."

Josh's comments are no surprise, as he and Christina have opted to keep much of their romance private.

On April 5, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had secretly married, sources telling TMZ they had said their "I dos" in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Christina also changed her last name on her real estate license.

This is Christina's third marriage. Formerly, she was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She and El Moussa, 40, share a daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa, while she and Anstead, 42, share a son Hudson, 2.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Credit: Josh Hall/Instagram

Christina and Josh started dating last Spring, PEOPLE exclusively revealing their relationship in July 2021 as the duo celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina later wrote on Instagram. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

She announced their engagement via Instagram.

Christina Haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

This isn't the first time the newlyweds rallied in support of each other on social media, either.

Just on April 1, the Christina in the Country star posted an affectionate photo of the pair kissing on a set of wooden stairs, captioning it, "Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up. ❤️ ♾ 👑"

Fans wondered whether Christina might have been shading one of her exes — something she address head-on in a statement on her Instagram Story.

"My posts are never 'throwing shade' at anyone," she said in the post. "I don't even think like [that]. I live in the present not the past. I'm focused on Josh and the kids and work ... nothing and no one else. People need to stop comparing and making up scenarios. Josh treats me like a queen and that's what matters to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Christina is hard at work on her new HGTV spinoff, Christina in the Country, which will follow her life in her Tennessee farmhouse that she bought last year and showcase the real estate pro's new business adventures.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina said in a statement on April 7. "I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

While this new venture is on the horizon, her series that launched her and El Moussa's careers, Flip or Flop, ended in March after 10 years.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud," Christina told PEOPLE, adding the series, "made it through ups and downs."