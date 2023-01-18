Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'

The couple have pet chickens, goats and mini donkeys at their Franklin, Tenn. home

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 18, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CndkQ0fK037/. Christina Hall/Instagram ; NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Christina Hall's husband Josh is getting creative when it comes to family wake-up calls.

In a video posted on Instagram, the HGTV star, 39, is lounging in bed with her 3-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead) when Josh walks in with one of their very vocal pet goats.

"Good morning," Josh says with a smile as he holds the singing goat. Hudson rolls over on the bed and says, "Mom, I'm tired," and Josh then leaves the room with the farm animal.

"Country alarm clock. 🐐⏰🫣," Christina wrote in the caption.

Christina Hall rollout
Discovery, Inc.

Since purchasing her farmhouse in 2021, the Christina on the Coast star has been enjoying her new property filled with chickens, goats and mini donkeys.

Although she has her primary residence in Newport Beach, Calif., Christina decided to set down roots in the country after she took her two older children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — on a trip to Tennessee in 2020.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The home reno expert also recalled the first time she saw her dream home down South: "This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer. It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
Josh Hall Instagram

Since purchasing her new home, Christina has been documenting the expansion of her design business and adjusting to country life on her new show Christina in the Country, which premiered on Jan. 12 on HGTV. Earlier in January, the designer opened up to PEOPLE about how much she loves her life there.

"I've been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start. The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different," she says.

She also revealed that once her kids are out of high school, she'd love to retire in Tennessee full time with her husband, whom she wed in 2022.

"It's definitely where we'll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to," she says. "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan."

