Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space

Josh Hall is responding to a critic of his wife Christina on Instagram.

Christina, 39, showed off her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram over the weekend — consisting of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in her pool.

A commenter questioned her use of the backyard space for her wellness routine, writing, "Not much yard, grass for the kids to play. Seems to be all about her."

Josh, 42, responded that same day, calling the comment "insulting."

"Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don't even have yards[?] Imagine trying to make anyone feel bad that can't provide a yard of their own and has to rely on public parks."

Christina has three children: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom she shares with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, 3, whom she shares with her second husband, Celebrity IOU Joyride host, Ant Anstead.

And while the the Christina on the Coast star lives primarily in Newport Beach, California, she has no shortage of land of her own at her vacation home in Tennessee. In November, she gave her followers a glimpse of the exterior and interior of the new property near Nashville she bought in 2021.

"Quick Tennessee home tour," she wrote in her post's caption. "Josh and I added some accessories to our home away from home with the help of @jamescbender. Love our new art piece by @trudylynnelliott too!"

Christina's love for country living stemmed from a visit to the Nashville area with her children in October 2020. "I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Christina told PEOPLE in May 2021.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she explained at the time. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Part of her love for the area comes from the "country restaurants and listening to live music," she told PEOPLE, and when she returned to the area for New Year's Eve in 2021, Christina explained that she decided to check out some real estate.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she said. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."