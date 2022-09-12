Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He 'Married the Best Friend I Could Ask For' After Hawaii Wedding

Josh Hall is feeling the love a week after his Hawaii wedding with wife Christina.

On Monday, Josh, 41, shared an Instagram photo of himself, Christina, 39, and several of their loved ones enjoying the sun at the beachfront resort Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii.

In his caption, Josh wrote, "A week ago, I married the best friend I could ask for, just the way we wanted, our way and with some of the closest people to us. A week later, I can't help but feel grateful for all that made the trip out and made us feel the love. Love all these people. 🤟🏼❤️."

The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials again with an intimate oceanfront ceremony with friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui on Sept. 3.

The HGTV star shared a stunning photo of herself in a sheer gown with white floral embellishments as she embraced her realtor husband, who wore a beige suit, with the sun setting over the ocean in the background

Anna Kim Photography

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote in the caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Christina's sons Brayden James, 7, and 2½-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which was laid with white flower petals, and stood by her side during the ceremony, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Picture from Christina Hall and Josh Hall's 'Dreamiest' Maui Wedding

She shares Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

They were also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams.

Christina Hall/Instagram

In the days following the wedding, Christina gave her followers an inside look into post-wedding activities on the island with family and friends.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josh Hall/Instagram

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair privately tied the knot in California earlier this year. It was revealed that Christina had been secretly dating Josh for months before publicly announcing their relationship.

Just two months after the pair went public with their romance, Christina shared engagement photos while on a romantic getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico for Josh's birthday in September 2021.